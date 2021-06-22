Cancel
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County Open Spaces Master Plan now available

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeeks to support County assets and create a sustainable future for program. The Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners has formally approved the updated Open Spaces Master Plan, which outlines priorities for the program for the next decade and beyond. This is the culmination of a yearlong process of extensive community input, research, and program analysis, and the County looks forward to putting the plan into action in the coming years.

