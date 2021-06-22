Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Luke Baines

By Camille Moore
TVOvermind
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrying to build a career in the entertainment industry can be a discouraging experience. As a result, there are a lot of people who give up before they even come close to accomplishing their dreams. Luke Baines, however, is one of the people who has always found ways to keep moving forward. Over the years, he has managed to work hard and persevere through trying times, and all of the effort he’s put into his career has paid off. Luke got his first major opportunity in 2019 when he was cast as Jonathan Morgenstern in Shadowhunters. Since then, he has has continued to show the world just how talented he is. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Luke Baines.

www.tvovermind.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Baines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shadowhunters#Pop Sugar#Schon Magazine#Disney
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Meet Kanye West’s New Bae, Iryna Shayk

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are divorced and now the superstar rapper and fashion icon has a new boo. TMZ reports Kanye West is dating Irina Shayk, a model and actress who once covered Sports Illustrated. West and Shayk were in the Southeastern France region of Provence on Tuesday, Kanye...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Studio Matrix Signs 'Shameless' Actress Maria Breese

LOS ANGELES, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress and producer Maria Breese has signed with Studio Matrix; for publicity and brand management by Wendy Shepherd. As an actress, Maria is most known for her role as Lina in the Showtime series " Shameless," her role as Erika Schultz in Hulu's horror series " Dark/Web," and her recurring role as Crystal in Vice's comedy series " All Wrong."
MoviesTVOvermind

Fast & Furious Spinoff About Charlize Theron’s Cipher In Development

It’s almost to the point where one should be thinking that the Fast and the Furious is kind of like an anxious child that is rapidly and furiously changing things around so that their good time can keep going and doesn’t have to end eventually. In fact, it almost feels as though someone gave Vin Diesel a blank check and said “go nuts” when it came to the Fast and Furious franchise since there are already a few more spinoffs that might be on the way, along with what could possibly be an origin story for Cipher. It’s enough to admit that it could be interesting to see what her origin might be like, as seeing how she came to be such a hateful individual would shine a light on her character. But at the same time, it’s time to start thinking of an endgame, and someone has to step in and tell the child at the center of this muscle car maelstrom that it’s time to pack it in. Fans might disagree since the money train has been running nonstop, but this story needs to have an endpoint at some point.
TV ShowsTVOvermind

A Sequel TV Series to the 2011 Movie “Unknown” is Coming

If you watched the movie Unknown then you might remember that it’s kind of like one giant shell game in which identities are hidden, traded, and something big is about to happen but we don’t get to find out until it’s too late. In other words, it’s a Liam Neeson flick that has him at the center of a conspiracy as well as involved in the action to come. The series that will come isn’t going to star Neeson, but it will focus on a character like the one he plays in the movie and will go through plenty of twists and turns that will likely force the audience to pay attention or be left to catch up at a later time. For those that love a good mind-bending thriller, this is bound to be something that will grab their attention and keep it for a while. In fact, possibly the only issue is going to be the fact that it’s not starring the same high-caliber actors that were in the movie, but so long as it keeps to roughly the same feel that the movie delivered it should be okay.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss’ Belletrist Partners With BookClub Digital Platform (Exclusive) Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss’s online bookworm community Belletrist is partnering with the recently launched virtual platform, BookClub. In the new Belletrist + BookClub series…. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund Welcome First Child. Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund...
TV Seriesawardswatch.com

2021 Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

It has been over a year since COVID-19 halted the world and made people isolate from one another, from family and friends, in an attempt to lower the impact of the virus on the population. In that time, some have turned to baking, others have pivoted to engaging with new trends in quarantine, but something that bonds most people is television. The past year has often been isolating, yet the presence of these fictional characters from TV could be found soothing amongst the loneliness of quarantine.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Gilmore Girls: Keiko Agama On Off-Set Relationship with Alexis Bledel

Real-life didn't mirror the show on the set of Gilmore Girls, at least when it came to on-screen BFF's Lane (Keiko Agama) and Rory (Alexis Bledel). Speaking to Scott Patterson's I Am All In podcast, Aguma spoke about her time playing Stars Hollow's resident drummer and all of the behind-the-scenes relationships. She also declared for all time where she is on the Team Dean Jess/Logan debate.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Why Renee Montoya Deserves a Solo TV Series or Movie

In the DC universe it’s sometimes difficult for those without powers to get noticed, and even if they do manage to get noticed it’s not always the smartest thing since villains have a habit of not caring whether a person can defend themselves or recover from massive damage. Renee Montoya has been one of those individuals that has been at the site of many a momentuous happening, but has usually been backup or has shown up just a tad too late. But she’s had her own form of glory in the comics since her role as a detective has kept her in the mix and made it possible for people to notice her quite often. The point is that the feeling is at this point, maybe she should get her own solo series. Giving everyone a movie feels like it would be a little self-defeating, since it’s one shot to get people to se how much like the character. If it works and people want to see more then it’s a great idea, but if not, then it was a gamble that didn’t pay off, and an expensive one at that.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Atypical Creator Teases 'Satisfying' Endings and 'Messages of Hope' in Final Season of Netflix Series

Atypical’s final season, which arrives this Friday on Netflix, is all about new beginnings. The charming dramedy follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), a young man on the autism spectrum who searches for love and independence. Over the years, he has found greater autonomy and an awesome girlfriend in Paige (Jenna Boyd), while also picking up important life lessons along the way.
TV SeriesNew Haven Register

Lily Rabe to Star With Jesse Plemons in HBO Max Series 'Love and Death'

“The Undoing” and “The Underground Railroad” regular Lily Rabe has been cast opposite “Fargo” and “Black Mirror” star Jesse Plemons in the HBO Max original limited series “Love and Death.” The show follows two church-going couples, enjoying small-town family life in Texas (at least they do until somebody picks up an axe). The series is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Wellington Paranormal Previews The CW Season 1 E01/E02 Demonic Debut

With executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi's "What We Do In The Shadows" film spinoff series Wellington Paranormal hitting The CW screens with a double-dose of supernatural sleuthing this Sunday, July 11, viewers are getting a preview for the first two episodes: "Demon Girl" and "Cop Circles." With Clement, Waititi, and Paul Yates serving as executive producers and The New Zealand Documentary Board producing, Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two police officers from the What We Do In The Shadows feature film, centering around Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue). Hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary's paranormal unit under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), Officers O'Leary & Minogue investigate supernatural occurrences that arise around the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis. And of course, there's all the paperwork involved. Now here's a look at some preview images as well as episode overviews and an extended trailer for the series' CW debut this weekend:
TV ShowsTVOvermind

That Actor Whose Name You Don’t Know: Victor Garber

Victor Garber has been a busy man for much of his career and it doesn’t appear that he’s calling it quits just yet at the age of 72. He has the kind of face that people tend to recognize since he’s been in so many different TV shows and movies over the years. Two of the most prominent that come to mind at the moment are Titanic and Legally Blonde, which feature him in very different roles and very different circumstances. Having been in show business for most of his life it’s fair to state that Garber is one of the most seasoned veterans around, but the fact is that a lot of people might not know him by name either because he’s ‘that guy’ in a lot of shows and movies or for other reasons. There’s no doubt that he’s good at what he does, but a lot of the time he does end up playing a supporting role or a character that’s there but not so horribly important that he has to be given the same type of attention as the lead.
TV & VideosComplex

Watch the Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Fear Street Part 2: 1978’

Following the release of Fear Street Part One: 1994, Netflix has unveiled the trailer for its sequel, Fear Street Part 2: 1978. Ditching the ‘90s aesthetic of the first film in favor of something closer to the original Friday the 13th, the story this time around focuses on the campers and counselors of Camp Nightwing. Promising to connect to the first film in the series despite the two decade time gap, the film features an all-new cast.
Moviesromper.com

Cinderella

Cinderella is one of those fairytales that never gets old. Whether you’re young or old, everyone can relate to the underdog who gets her happy ending. And, now, the magical story has gotten a fresh re-telling because a new Cinderella reboot is coming to Amazon Prime. By now, you’re probably...
TV & Videosgamingideology.com

1978 gets a trailer and poster

Netflix released a poster and trailer for Fear Street Part 2: 1978; the second installment in the three-film event, based on RL Stine’s best-selling horror series, arriving on the streaming service this Friday; look here…. Shadyside, 1978. Summer is over and activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin. But...
MoviesTVOvermind

How James Cameron Got Inspired To Create Terminator 2’s John Connor

To put it simply and with as much blunt force as is needed: people do strange things when they’re high. The inspiration for Terminator 2: Judgment Day, gave way to the continuation of a story that was a huge surprise for many people since The Terminator was a box office hit, and became one of the gold standards for movies, as did its sequel, which shaped a few big cinematic advancements as well after its release. The second movie in the franchise is where a lot of people think that the whole thing should have stopped since T2 was such a great follow-up movie to the original that almost felt as though nothing that came after would be worth it. But the fact is that the inspiration for the second movie didn’t come just from the fact that the first movie was so great, it came while James Cameron was high on ecstasy and listening to a song by Sting that alluded to the fact that Russians loved their children too. And voila, the idea of the nuclear holocaust was somehow born from the fusion of those elements and the material that was already there to be used.
TV SeriesNewsweek

8 Questions That Need Answering From 'Lucifer' Season 5B

Lucifer Season 5 is holding tightly to its place in the Netflix Top 10 worldwide, despite dropping on the streaming platform at the end of May 2021. The latest eight episodes were originally intended to be the show's final season but thankfully Netflix reversed its decision to cancel the supernatural drama, renewing Lucifer for a sixth and final outing.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

Five Sitcom Records That Will Be Nearly Impossible to Break

In the history of the situational comedy show, a sitcom, in other words, there are a lot of records that have been made, and there are plenty that are broken every now and then since they’re easily attainable. There are those records that don’t appear in danger of being broken anytime soon though since they tend to be hard to attain let alone break, as some sitcoms have set an extremely high bar for anyone else to follow. At some point in history, it might be possible to see such records broken, but in the case of some of those that are listed, it might take the absolute perfect sitcom in one genre or at one given time that can even hope to come close to some of the records that have been laid down. A lot of people tend to follow the ‘never say never’ idea, which is wise since few things are ever permanent in this world when it comes to ambition and determination. But these sitcom records are going to be tough to break no matter what saying people cling to.

Comments / 0

Community Policy