Villager in golf cart ticketed after crashing into bicyclist near Freedom Pointe

A Villager has little memory of what happened in a rollover crash Tuesday evening near the entrance to Mallory Country Club. The 67-year-old Village of Amelia man was driving a 2020 Lincoln Corsair sport utility vehicle at about 6 p.m. heading south on Morse Boulevard and negotiating a sharp left curve at the roundabout at Odell Circle when the SUV’s right front tire hit a concrete curb in the roundabout, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He lost control of the vehicle and it struck a tree in the center median of Odell Circle and the vehicle overturned.