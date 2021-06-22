Cancel
Traffic

Villager in golf cart ticketed after crashing into bicyclist near Freedom Pointe

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Villager who was driving a golf cart was ticketed after crashing into a bicyclist last week near Freedom Pointe. The 75-year-old Village of Santo Domingo woman shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday had been traveling in a 2017 Yamaha golf cart on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real and making a left hand turn into the tunnel when she failed to yield to a 76-year-old Village of Rio Grande man riding a Cannondale bicycle, according to an accident report released Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

