As of this week’s opening bell, investors could be eyeing the top tech stocks in the stock market now. After all, tech stocks have and continue to recover from the pullbacks seen earlier this year. In fact, the tech-laden Nasdaq composite is currently up by over 15% year-to-date and gunning towards newer heights. With the wide array of uses for tech in our world today, the industry continues to wow investors across the board. Because of this, it may be wise to keep an eye on the latest movers in the tech world now.