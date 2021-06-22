Chef Tory McPhail named 2021 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off 'King of Kings'

View more in
Lafayette, LA
KATC News
Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.
Eunice, LA|Posted byKATC News
Spirit of Acadiana: Benefit for Karen Ledet
Our moms have done so much for us, so when a son wants to give back and take a burden off his mom's shoulders, well, that's a story for the Spirit of Acadiana. "You know, I feel that my calling in life is to help people and to do right things for people," says Kyler Ardoin. "And if I had my way, the big 'C' word wouldn't exist."
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
Vermilionville's live concert series returns Sunday
LAFAYETTE, La. – Vermilionville hosts a live concert series on the first, third, and fifth Sundays of each month. Sunday, July 11 will feature Donna Angelle & Zydeco Posse. The concert series is held in Vermilionville’s Performance Center venue from 1-4 p.m.
Opelousas, LA|Posted byKATC News
Zydeco Capital Jam to be held Saturday in Opelousas
The next monthly Zydeco Capital Jam is set for this weekend, with award-winning accordion player and teacher Kaleb LeDay leading the show. The jam will take place on Saturday, July 10, at the St. Landry Parish Visitor Center at I-49 exit 23 in Opelousas, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
COVID-19: State update - 485,803 cases, 10,765 deaths
As of July 7, the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 1,229 and there have been 2 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Abbeville, LA|Posted byKATC News
New splash pad opens in Abbeville
There's now a new way for kids in Abbeville to stay cool during the hot Louisiana summer. A splash pad has opened up at AA Comeaux Park. It will be open daily from 7 a.m. - 9 p.m., weather permitting, during summer break.
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
Mass choir event planned at First Baptist Lafayette
“The Big Sing: A Hymn Festival” is coming to First Baptist Lafayette July 25. Participants will enjoy singing the great hymns of the church led by a mass choir of area residents. The program is free and ecumenical in nature, with members of all Christian groups invited to attend.
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
Streaming concert series airs Wednesday
LAFAYETTE, La. – Cypress Lake Studios LIVE! is a monthly, streaming concert series curated by KRVS Public Media and presented by the Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair in Traditional Music at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Featuring local bands and musicians, each concert is recorded live at KRVS's Cypress Lake Studios and streamed out to the world. Experience different genres of music while supporting local musicians. Each exclusive concert will be online for viewing for only one month.
Lafayette, LA|Posted byKATC News
Volunteers look for new location to feed homeless in Lafayette
Over the last few years, a group of volunteers in Federal Park served homemade meals weekly to dozens of homeless people in the area. Now, the group needs help from the community to continue their efforts.
Louisiana State|Posted byKATC News
Louisiana man drowns near Destin
A Louisiana man has drowned off a Destin beach, officials confirmed Tuesday afternoon. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said in a release on Facebook that the man was pulled unconscious from the Gulf of Mexico near Destin after family members say he entered the water and disappeared from view a short time later.
Education|Posted byKATC News
Harvey native competing in Scripps National Spelling Bee
More than 200 young spellers will compete when the Scripps National Spelling Bee returns this week. And among them is a Louisiana native. Zaila Avant-garde is from Harvey, and previously competed in 2019.
Ville Platte, LA|Posted byKATC News
Ville Platte OMV to be open M-F
The Ville Platte Office of Motor Vehicles location has set new business hours and will now be open Monday through Friday, beginning on Thursday, July 8, 2021. Business hours will be from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments are not required at this office.
Rayne, LA|Posted byKATC News
Square dancing campers group holds international 'Campboree' in Rayne
Rayne is currently hosting to several dozen experts in a certain musical craft - square dancing. The National Square Dance Campers Association's 63rd Annual International Campboree kicked off Sunday evening with a welcome party. Dancing campers from all over the United States and Canada convened in Rayne for the event, about 100 in total.