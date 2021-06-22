Jazmine Sullivan Announces New Single ‘Tragic’

This piece originally appeared as part of Rolling Stone’s Hot List 2021, in the July–August double issue of the magazine. Toward the end of 2019, Jazmine Sullivan got some heartbreaking news: Her mother, Pam, a former background singer who once co-managed Jazmine’s music career, had been diagnosed with breast cancer. A few months after that shock, the pandemic shut down live music entirely. It was a lot to handle — especially coming on top of the years of trauma that Sullivan had endured from an abusive relationship that ended not long before. But the Philadelphia-born singer and songwriter found a silver lining when executives at her label recommended that she record new music to get ahead of her hard times. For some artists, that might have been a challenge; for Sullivan, 34, getting her emotions out in the form of new songs comes naturally. “In my music, I feel like I can talk about things that I wouldn’t normally have talked about,” she says, “and just be proud of who I am, and own who I am.”