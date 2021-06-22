Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined to become UFC middleweight champion

Roman Reigns has established himself as the most dominant force in the WWE ever since he returned at last year's SummerSlam, aligned himself with Paul Heyman and promptly won the WWE Universal Championship by beating both The Fiend and Braun Strowman at Payback. Since then he's only wrestled 16 times, but nearly half of those matches have wound up being Match of the Year contenders and have firmly established Reigns as one of the best pro wrestler on the planet. His Universal title reign officially eclipsed 300 days late last week, and now that we know his next opponent for Money in the Bank (and reportedly for SummerSlam), it's time to take a look at Reigns' best matches since becoming The Tribal Chief so far.