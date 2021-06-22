Cancel
Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined to become UFC middleweight champion

By Lewis Mckeever
Bloody Elbow
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined for championship success. Till came up short in his bid to capture welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, losing via second-round submission, but ‘The Count’ believes ‘The Gorilla’ is still evolving and is confident that, at just 28-years-old, he has all the time in the world to become middleweight champion.

Tyron Woodley
Darren Till
Michael Bisping
#Ufc Middleweight Champion#Middleweight#Combat#Mma News
