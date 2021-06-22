Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined to become UFC middleweight champion
Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes Darren Till is destined for championship success. Till came up short in his bid to capture welterweight gold against Tyron Woodley at UFC 228, losing via second-round submission, but ‘The Count’ believes ‘The Gorilla’ is still evolving and is confident that, at just 28-years-old, he has all the time in the world to become middleweight champion.www.bloodyelbow.com