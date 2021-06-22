Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

PFL 6’s Kaitlin Young on ‘misunderstanding’ between female fighters and male coaches: Things ‘get glossed over’

By Shakiel Mahjouri
MMAmania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePFL 6’s Kaitlin Young says the female experience is not always truly understood in predominantly male training environments. Young (12-10-1) meets Mariana Morais (16-11) at PFL 6 on Fri., June 25, 2021, at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., airing on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+. Young majored in kinesiology at the University of Minnesota, an education that has thus far served her well in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

www.mmamania.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlin Young
Person
Cindy Dandois
Person
Kayla Harrison
Person
Anthony Pettis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Female Fighters#Espn#Combat#Pfl 6#Espn2#Mmamania Com#Invicta Fc#Gameplans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mixed Martial Arts
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Atlantic City, NJmmasucka.com

MMASucka’s PFL 6 2021 Staff Picks

MMASucka staff picks continue this busy month with another event-filled fight week. The first of three cards over the next few days sees PFL 6 2021 take place June 24 from the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Tomorrow’s preliminary card will kick off live at 6:00pm ET (3:00pm PT) on ESPN+ with the main card beginning at 10:00pm ET (7:00pm PT) on ESPN.
UFCchatsports.com

Former UFC, BKFC fighter Jason Knight signs with PFL

Jason Knight, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, Artem Lobov, Jim Alers, Tatsuya Kawajiri, Chas Skelly, Jordan Rinaldi, The Ultimate Fighter. Jason Knight has joined the Professional Fighters League (PFL) roster. On Thursday evening, Eric Kowal of MyMMANews.com reported that the former UFC, BKFC fighter signed with the promotion...
UFCMMAmania.com

Edson Barboza vs Giga Chikadze expected to headline UFC ‘Fight Night’ in August

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is putting together a compelling featherweight matchup featuring two of the best strikers at 145 pounds, scheduled for the upcoming “Fight Night” main event in August in a city and venue to be determined. Edson Barboza vs. Giga Chikadze, according to ESPN. Barboza (22-9) dropped down...
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Tyron Who? Claressa Shields Enters The Rap Game

Having already transitioned from boxing to MMA, Claressa Shields has now tested the musical waters with her own rap song. Shields, who is the only boxer in history to hold all four major world titles in the sport (WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO) simultaneously, in two different weight classes, made her highly anticipated crossover to MMA in June. Citing issues with pay and recognition, “T-Rex” turned her focus away from the sport she’d been so dominant in and signed a three-year deal with rising MMA promotion PFL.
UFCchatsports.com

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus in the works for UFC event on Oct. 2

Ultimate Fighting Championship, Kevin Holland, MMA Fighting, Derek Brunson, Netherlands, Marvin Vettori, Johnny Walker, Brendan Allen, Cage Fury Fighting Championships, Thiago de Lima Santos. Middleweights Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus are expected to clash at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card scheduled on Oct. 2. Multiple sources confirmed the matchup...
Miami, FLHastings Tribune

MMA team makes landmark $540,000 total NIL commitment to Miami football players

MIAMI — The NCAA's new name, image and likeness regulations have been in place for less than a week, so nearly every day is still bringing revolutionary agreement. The Miami Hurricanes, with D'Eriq King's series of business moves last week, have been at the forefront of the conversation and they are once again with a massive NIL commitment from American Top Team, a local mixed martial arts team and training gym.
NFLSkySports

MMA deserves global stage at Olympic Games, says Professional Fighters League CEO Peter Murray

Martial arts were part of the ancient Olympics and will feature prominently in Tokyo. But is it time for mixed martial arts to become an Olympic Sport?. CEO of the Professional Fighters League, Peter Murray, is unequivocal: "Absolutely. You've got five combat sports in the Olympics. I'm excited that this is the first year karate has been introduced into the Olympic Games. And it's a given that MMA with 550-million-plus fans should be there," he told Sky Sports.
UFCMMAmania.com

Chad Mendes says ‘the itch is getting stronger’ for a return

Chad Mendes is ready to make money moves in the fight game. Mendes (18-5) posted training footage to his official Instagram account on Monday. A jacked Mendes, 36, showed off his power punching combinations, head movement and footwork, as well as his conditioning on the treadmill. “Another hard boxing session...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3172: Guest Joey Diaz, Poirier-McGregor 3 at UFC 264, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here. On Episode 3,172, the fellas bring on guest Joey Diaz, who will give his picks for UFC 264. They’ll also discuss the big Saturday trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor and the latest news, including Fabricio Werdum angling for Fedor Emelianenko, John Dodson’s scary car crash and more.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Champion fighter Kayla Harrison of ATT and PFL helping people in Miami condo tragedy

With the PFL MMA Playoffs in South Florida in August, PFL Champ Kayla Harrison of American Top Team encouraged PFL to get involved in the Surfside cause. PFL CEO Peter Murray said: “Professional Fighters League is saddened by and grieve the recent event in Surfside, Florida, and wants to let the people of South Florida know we’re supporting them through these difficult times. Inspired by Kayla Harrison’s call to action to the MMA community to assist in the recovery efforts, Professional Fighters League has donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross in South Florida on her behalf.”
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264 ‘Embedded’ video (Ep. 2): Gilbert Burns scores red boxers night

UFC fighters break out the red panties when they score a bout against former two-division champion Conor McGregor, because a pay-per-view (PPV) showdown against “Notorious” is widely-recognized as the biggest payout in MMA. Even dwarfing UFC title fights. LIVE! Stream UFC 264 Here. HE’S BACK! Former two-division “champ champ,” Conor...
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264’s Ilia Topuria might just leg lock Ryan Hall: ‘I can start the fight in 50/50’

Ilia Topuria is confident in not just his ability to beat Ryan Hall at UFC 264, but also his ability to completely disarm Hall of his devastating weapons. Topuria (10-0) and Hall (8-1) will square off at UFC 264, which takes place this weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, streaming on ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) and headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3. Most fighters would dare not engage with Hall on the ground, but Topuria is confident he can negate the grappling ace’s most dangerous tools.
UFCMMA Fighting

UFC 264 media day video

UFC 264 media day will feature the top fighters at Saturday’s UFC event outside of the main event. The UFC 264 media day is tentatively scheduled as followed (all times are ET):. 2 p.m. Irene Aldana available. 2:15 p.m. Tai Tuivasa available. 2:30 p.m. Gilbert Burns available. 2:45 p.m. Carlos...
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Stephen Thompson convinced he’s the “worst matchup” for Kamaru Usman

A longtime title contender at 170lbs, Stephen Thompson is convinced he’s the “worst matchup” for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns this Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 264, and with an impressive win, it’s possible that “Wonderboy” could be next in line to face Usman for the title. While UFC president Dana White has already said that Colby Covington is set to get his rematch with Usman next, Thompson believes that if he goes out there and puts on a dominant showing against Burns that he will be able to jump past him in the title line.
UFCmymmanews.com

Dana White says Francis Ngannou knew about interim title and the fight makes sense

Many heads were turned when the UFC announced an interim heavyweight title fight between contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, just five months after Francis Ngannou became champion. Following the interim title fight announcement, there was a public feud between members of Ngannou’s team and UFC President Dana White, with White saying Ngannou’s team was made aware of the fight, and the champion feeling confused about why the fight was made.

Comments / 0

Community Policy