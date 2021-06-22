PFL 6’s Kaitlin Young on ‘misunderstanding’ between female fighters and male coaches: Things ‘get glossed over’
PFL 6’s Kaitlin Young says the female experience is not always truly understood in predominantly male training environments. Young (12-10-1) meets Mariana Morais (16-11) at PFL 6 on Fri., June 25, 2021, at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J., airing on ESPN2 and streaming on ESPN+. Young majored in kinesiology at the University of Minnesota, an education that has thus far served her well in her mixed martial arts (MMA) career.www.mmamania.com