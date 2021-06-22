PFL 6’s Kaitlin Young on ‘misunderstanding’ between female fighters and male coaches: Things ‘get glossed over’

A longtime title contender at 170lbs, Stephen Thompson is convinced he’s the “worst matchup” for UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Thompson takes on Gilbert Burns this Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC 264, and with an impressive win, it’s possible that “Wonderboy” could be next in line to face Usman for the title. While UFC president Dana White has already said that Colby Covington is set to get his rematch with Usman next, Thompson believes that if he goes out there and puts on a dominant showing against Burns that he will be able to jump past him in the title line.