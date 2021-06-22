Cancel
Environment

Everything you need to know about 'Ready, Set, Go!'

By Joey Greaber
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 15 days ago
As wildfire season continues in Arizona, certain areas in the state may fall under the "Ready, Set, Go!" evacuation program.

These steps are designed to help residents understand what measures they should take in the event of an emergency situation, but what does each level mean?

Related: KGUN 9 Wildfire Watch

Here's a breakdown of the system provided by the Arizona Emergency Information Network :

Ready - Prepare now

  • Take steps now to prepare for seasonal threats.
  • Register with your county/tribal emergency notification system.
  • Connect with your local emergency management office, sheriff's office and public health department on social media.
  • Make a family evacuation and communication plan that includes family phone numbers, out-of-town contacts and family meeting locations. Keep in mind physical distancing recommendations, wearing face coverings or other public health recommendations.
  • Build an emergency go kit with enough food, water and necessary supplies for at least 72 hours. Include supplies to help keep you and your family healthy, such as face coverings, hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes. Start with the five P’s; people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs and priceless items.
  • Check with your neighbors, family, friends and elders through video chats or phone calls to ensure they are READY.
  • Keep up to date on local news, weather watches, weather warnings and public health recommendations

SET - Be Alert

  • Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
  • Grab your emergency go kit.
  • Keep in mind unique needs for your family or special equipment for pets and livestock.
  • Stay aware of the latest news and information from public safety and public health officials.

GO! - Evacuate

  • Residents should evacuate immediately to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
  • If you choose to ignore this advisement, you must understand emergency services may not be able to assist you further.
  • Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.
Community Policy
