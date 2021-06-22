Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Great Lakes Brewing Co. makes global list of most loved brands

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 15 days ago
Cleveland-based brewery Great Lakes Brewing Company has become a local favorite over the years, but the love for the brewery is among the highest in the world, according to social media and marketing company Talkwalker.

Great Lakes Brewing Company was ranked No. 32 on a list of top 50 most loved brands worldwide.

To determine the rankings, Talkwalker compared 1,228 global brands across social media, news, blogs, forums and other platforms to see which brands consumers engaged with the most, criticized less and had a "joyful connection with."

Great Lakes Brewing Company made the list after dominating the "Joy Score" category of the results, thanks, in part, to mentions on social media between November and January, around the time when the company's Christmas Ale socially distanced first pour event took place .

“Among its many styles and flavors, Great Lakes Brewing Company’s Christmas Ale stood out from an emotional standpoint,” said Todd Grossman, CEO of the Americas at Talkwalker, in a press release. “For consumers, it's been a tough and challenging year. GLBC's Christmas Ale made for a perfect drink to cheers with on social media over the holidays. The label art, the name, it all worked perfectly to send a joyful message over social media to friends and families that GLBC's consumers couldn't see in-person during the lockdown."

To read the full list, click here .

