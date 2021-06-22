Cancel
Idaho State

COVID-19 UPDATES: 118 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
 15 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 194,367.

There are a total of 155,576 confirmed cases and 38,791 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 708,615 people have received the vaccine, and 1,305,821 total doses have been administered. 646,071 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,247. Out of those cases, 17,215 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 8 new cases Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 1 new case in Fremont and 3 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 35 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

EIPH covers Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton counties.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonner County and Benewah County.

The state is reporting there are 114,150 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,429 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,758, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,474.

There are 12,061 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,895 cases among health care workers.

411 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,140.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

  • 6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29
  • 11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39
  • 39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49
  • 97 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59
  • 297 people were between the ages of 60 and 69
  • 618 people were between the ages of 70 and 79
  • 1,072 people were 80+

94.70% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths
Central District Health Ada
Elmore
Valley
Boise 		44,309
1,660
677
267 		9,126
466
186
108 		483
19
6
2
South Central Public Health District Blaine
Twin Falls
Jerome
Lincoln
Cassia
Gooding
Minidoka
Camas 		2,144
7,454
2,039
388
2,507
943
1,945
54 		248
2,308
604
125
460
381
411
18 		18
131
23
11
28
24
33
0
Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville
Teton
Madison
Jefferson
Custer
Fremont
Lemhi
Clark 		14,935
1,218
7,243
2,999
251
1,133
533
58 		4,171
535
933
827
63
150
120
11 		177
4
28
33
3
14
9
0
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock
Bingham
Caribou
Power
Franklin
Bear Lake
Oneida
Butte 		5,228
2,858
358
472
952
294
252
167 		3,567
2,020
350
197
274
105
115
38 		110
75
12
9
16
2
4
1
Panhandle Health District Kootenai
Bonner
Boundary
Benewah
Shoshone 		16,750
2,748
480
588
1,124 		2,219
628
413
132
68 		214
43
11
10
35
Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce
Idaho
Latah
Clearwater
Lewis 		3,392
975
3,048
793
322 		349
357
167
291
116 		56
18
11
14
11
Southwest District Health Canyon
Gem
Payette
Owyhee
Adams
Washington 		23,082
1,446
2,053
949
258
891 		4,487
387
564
141
84
347 		310
39
37
31
4
21
TOTAL 155,576 38,791 2,140

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

The post COVID-19 UPDATES: 118 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths appeared first on Local News 8 .

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com
#Covid 19
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

