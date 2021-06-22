COVID-19 UPDATES: 118 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho officials reported 118 new COVID-19 cases and 4 new deaths Tuesday.

That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020 to 194,367.

There are a total of 155,576 confirmed cases and 38,791 probable cases in all 44 of the 44 counties in Idaho, according to numbers released from the local health districts and the state. See the chart below.

The state said 708,615 people have received the vaccine, and 1,305,821 total doses have been administered. 646,071 people are fully vaccinated.

Southeastern Idaho Public Health has 8 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho. This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 17,247. Out of those cases, 17,215 have recovered from COVID-19. There are 230 deaths in the health district. You can view more HERE.

SIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin, Oneida and Power are in the minimal risk category.

Eastern Idaho Public Health reported 8 new cases Tuesday. There are 4 new cases in Bonneville, 1 new case in Fremont and 3 new cases in Madison. There are a total of 35 active cases and 268 total deaths. You can view more HERE.

EIPH COVID-19 risk level monitor has four categories: minimal, moderate, high and critical. Bonneville, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton are in the minimal risk category.

The hotspots so far this week are Kootenai County, Ada County, Canyon County, Bonner County and Benewah County.

The state is reporting there are 114,150 estimated recovered COVID-19 cases.

The average age of Idahoans with COVID-19 is 40.1 years and ranges from 1 to 100 years of age. The data excludes 44 persons with unknown age.

The age group with the most cases is 18-29 with 48,429 cases.

The state said 15 new hospitalizations have been reported bringing the total number to 8,758, and 2 new cases have been admitted to the ICU bringing the total to 1,474.

There are 12,061 asymptomatic reported cases and 10,895 cases among health care workers.

411 vaccine breakthrough cases have been reported.

4 new deaths were reported bringing the total recorded deaths to 2,140.

State officials say deaths by age group breaks down as follows:

6 people died between the ages of 18 and 29

11 people died between the ages of 30 and 39

39 people died between the ages of 40 to 49

97 people who died were between the ages of 50 to 59

297 people were between the ages of 60 and 69

618 people were between the ages of 70 and 79

1,072 people were 80+

94.70% of deaths with known race were White. 0.99% of deaths with known race were Asian. 0.42% of deaths with known race were Black or African American, 1.97% American Indian/Alaska Native and 1.92% were "Other race/multiple races." The race category for 3 deaths is pending.

90.22% of deaths with known race were Non-Hispanic. 9.78% of deaths with known ethnicity were Hispanic. The ethnicity for 3 deaths is pending.

COVID-19 in Idaho

Public Health District County Cases Probable Deaths Central District Health Ada

Elmore

Valley

Boise 44,309

1,660

677

267 9,126

466

186

108 483

19

6

2 South Central Public Health District Blaine

Twin Falls

Jerome

Lincoln

Cassia

Gooding

Minidoka

Camas 2,144

7,454

2,039

388

2,507

943

1,945

54 248

2,308

604

125

460

381

411

18 18

131

23

11

28

24

33

0 Eastern Idaho Public Health Bonneville

Teton

Madison

Jefferson

Custer

Fremont

Lemhi

Clark 14,935

1,218

7,243

2,999

251

1,133

533

58 4,171

535

933

827

63

150

120

11 177

4

28

33

3

14

9

0 Southeastern Idaho Public Health Bannock

Bingham

Caribou

Power

Franklin

Bear Lake

Oneida

Butte 5,228

2,858

358

472

952

294

252

167 3,567

2,020

350

197

274

105

115

38 110

75

12

9

16

2

4

1 Panhandle Health District Kootenai

Bonner

Boundary

Benewah

Shoshone 16,750

2,748

480

588

1,124 2,219

628

413

132

68 214

43

11

10

35 Public Health - Idaho North Central District Nez Perce

Idaho

Latah

Clearwater

Lewis 3,392

975

3,048

793

322 349

357

167

291

116 56

18

11

14

11 Southwest District Health Canyon

Gem

Payette

Owyhee

Adams

Washington 23,082

1,446

2,053

949

258

891 4,487

387

564

141

84

347 310

39

37

31

4

21 TOTAL 155,576 38,791 2,140

Below are the details released by the Idaho Division of Public Health. These numbers are updated after 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday based on surveillance system records provided by health districts. Local public health districts may be announcing cases of COVID-19 that are not reflected in the state’s numbers. These numbers are preliminary and subject to change.

You can view the state's data here.

You can view the latest Coronavirus Coverage here.

