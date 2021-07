The West is now suffering record drought and heat, the most recent measure of the climate catastrophe that is already upon us. Nearly one-fourth of American households lack broadband access. A water main breaks every two minutes. With child-care costs soaring, more than 1 million workers — largely women — have been driven out of the economy, even as the economy reopens. Forty percent of Americans have no wealth at all, while the top 1 percent pockets over 30 percent of the nation’s wealth.