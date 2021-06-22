Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Republicans use filibuster to block voting rights bill

By Ariana Figueroa
Posted by 
Nevada Current
Nevada Current
 15 days ago

Policy, politics and progressive commentary

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37tLqE_0acQQekZ00

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Republicans shut down efforts to open debate on a sweeping elections reform and voting rights bill brought to the Senate floor by Democrats Tuesday night.

In a party-line 50-50 vote, the Democratic measure, S.1 , titled the For the People Act, did not reach the 60-vote threshold required to end a filibuster and advance. Democrats did pick up the last-minute support of a wavering member, West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin III, and presented a united front, but still fell short without any GOP support.

Senate Majority Chuck Schumer acknowledged the likely outcome in a floor speech earlier Tuesday, but stressed the need for federal legislation to protect voting rights. The sprawling, 800-page voting bill has been a priority for Democrats this year, and used as a prime example by progressives of why the filibuster should be eliminated.

Republican-controlled state legislatures have moved to propose and enact legislation that Democrats and experts say would restrict voting access, particularly for rural residents, people with disabilities and communities of color.

“So in state after state, state after state, Republicans are reducing polling hours and locations and the number of drop boxes, so that Americans of all parties—but particularly Democratic voters, people of color, young people, poorer people—have a harder time finding the time, place, and manner to vote,” Schumer, a New York Democrat, said.

As of May 14, state Republican legislators have introduced 389 bills with restrictive voting provisions across 48 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice .

Currently, 22 bills have been passed into law, with 61 bills in 18 states pending in state legislatures. Recent overhauls of voting laws enacted in Georgia , Florida and Montana have alarmed Democrats because the laws limit the number of ballot boxes for voters, restrict mail-in voting and ban the distribution of food and water by groups to voters waiting in long lines.

“There is a rot—a rot—at the center of the modern Republican Party,” Schumer said.

“Donald Trump’s Big Lie has spread like a cancer and threatens to envelop one of America’s major political parties. Even worse, it has poisoned our democracy, eroded faith in our elections, which is so detrimental to the future faith people need to have in this democracy.”

The bill, which includes sweeping voting rights, redistricting, campaign finance and ethics reform, did not reach a majority vote when it was considered in the Senate Rules Committee in May—senators split 9-9. Schumer had to use a Senate procedure to bring the package to the floor.

The House passed its version of the bill in March, 220-210.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said during a Senate floor speech that the bill was nothing more than a political move by Democrats to win elections and is an overreach by the federal government in elections.

“The Senate is only an obstacle when the policy is flawed and the process is rotten,” McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said. “And that’s exactly why this body exists. Today the Senate’s going to fulfill our founding purpose, stop the partisan power grab and reject S. 1.”

Republican Sens. Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty of Tennessee said on the Senate floor that the bill has little to do with voting rights.

“This is a politically motivated federal takeover of elections that would give us the exact opposite of what is laid out in the Constitution,” Blackburn said. “The founders—the founders—granted the states power over their own elections for a reason. The federal government is beyond incompetent to get this job done.”

Hagerty, like McConnell, called the bill a power grab.

“In a 50–50 Senate, this is a blatant attempt by those who are in power by the slimmest possible margin to take over and rewrite the election and campaign rules for all 50 states in one fell swoop,” he said.

While all Republicans voted against advancing the bill, it was unclear until hours before the vote that all Democrats would back the procedural vote. Manchin, who has also been working on alternatives, had remained a sticking point.

He recently published an opinion piece in the Charleston Gazette-Mail, in which he said he planned to vote against the For the People Act because he felt the bill was partisan and that any voting legislation passed in Congress needs to have bipartisan support.

He also affirmed that he would not vote to eliminate the filibuster.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona Democrat, similarly wrote an op-ed for  the Washington Post ahead of the vote, reiterating her stance on keeping the filibuster, and warning her colleagues they should not eliminate it to pass S.1.

“To those who want to eliminate the legislative filibuster to pass the For the People Act, I would ask: Would it be good for our country if we did, only to see that legislation rescinded a few years from now and replaced by a nationwide voter-ID law or restrictions on voting by mail in federal elections, over the objections of the minority?” she asked.

She did vote in favor of the voting rights bill.

Manchin shifted Tuesday, when he said in a statement that he was able to find common ground on a new version of the bill with Democrats.

“This compromise legislation makes it easier to vote by expanding voter access through early voting and vote by mail for those who are eligible and unable to vote in person,” he said. “Additionally, the bill has been modified to include voter ID requirements that aim to strengthen the security of our elections without making it harder for Americans to vote.”

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, told reporters on Capitol Hill that “we’re in a good place” with Manchin on board.

“Senator Manchin has been negotiating with us in good faith,” she said, according to pool reports. She said the Senate Rules & Administration Committee, which she chairs, will be holding a series of hearings throughout the nation on voting rights.

President Joe Biden did not answer questions at the White House on Tuesday afternoon on what Democrats’ next steps would be.

But ahead of the vote, the White House issued a statement through the Office of Management and Budget in support of the bill.

“Democracy is in peril, here, in America,” the White House said. “The right to vote—a sacred right in this country—is under assault with an intensity and an aggressiveness we have not seen in a long time.”

“The election of 2020 and its violent aftermath on January 6, 2021, when an armed mob of insurrectionists sought to overturn the voice of the people and a duly certified election, reminds us that our democracy is fragile,” the administration said.

Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, similarly warned how fragile political outcomes could be and pointed to Georgia.

“Using Georgia as a specific example, their recently enacted changes will disproportionately hurt Black voters,” he said. “The Georgia state law imposes voter identification requirements on absentee ballots, makes it hard to request an absentee ballot, and makes it a crime for groups to provide food and water to voters waiting in line. Rather than imposing barriers to casting the sacred right to vote, Georgia should be looking at ways to improve voter access. “

Sen. Raphael Warnock, (D-Ga.), said on the Senate floor that it was Congress’ duty to protect voting rights as 14 states have enacted voting laws “where partisan actors, power hungry politicians have acted along partisan lines to make it harder—not easier—for eligible voters to cast a ballot, and guarantee that that ballot will actually count.”

“Right now across the nation, constitutional rights are being assaulted, and I fear that if we don’t act as a body in this moment, we will have crossed a dangerous Rubicon in our nation that will make it extremely difficult for the next generation to secure voting rights for every eligible American,” he said.

The post Republicans use filibuster to block voting rights bill appeared first on Nevada Current .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Nevada Current

Nevada Current

299
Followers
189
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Nevada Current is a nonprofit online source of political and policy news and commentary. We seek to demonstrate how policies, institutions and systems make life harder for Nevadans than it needs to be; document how things got that way, and; explore what it might take to fix them. The Current is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Current retains editorial independence.

 https://www.nevadacurrent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Amy Klobuchar
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#State Legislatures#Democratic#Gop#Americans#Big Lie#House#The Washington Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
AdvocacyPosted by
Nevada Current

Food insecurity among seniors is overlooked, ‘very hidden’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary In the past two decades, food insecurity has doubled among older adults, and the pandemic only complicated low-income seniors’ access to food. Hunger, inadequate housing, social isolation, and poverty are linked to poor health, especially as we age.  And the scale of food insecurity among the elderly in the U.S. is often ignored, said Jocelyn… Continue Reading Food insecurity among seniors is overlooked, ‘very hidden’ The post Food insecurity among seniors is overlooked, ‘very hidden’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
Las Vegas, NVPosted by
Nevada Current

Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Las Vegas, dubbed the riskiest housing market in the nation less than a year ago by real estate analyst CoreLogic, is on track to price the working class out of the market by the end of the year, says Las Vegas Realtors president Aldo Martinez, and Wall Street is scrambling to scoop up the rentals… Continue Reading Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts  The post Against all odds, Las Vegas housing market defies experts  appeared first on Nevada Current.
CollegesPosted by
Nevada Current

GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits nation’s college campuses

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Professors say the Republican crusade to root out “critical race theory” is taking a toll on college campuses around the nation—places where academic freedom is supposed to encourage thought, discussion and analysis. Much of the “critical race theory” uproar to date has centered on teaching in K-12 schools. But several high-profile incidents, combined with new… Continue Reading GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits nation’s college campuses The post GOP furor over ‘critical race theory’ hits nation’s college campuses appeared first on Nevada Current.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Nicolle Wallace Knocks Democrats for Being Too ‘Complacent’ on Voting Rights: They’re Not ‘Taking This as Seriously as Republicans’

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace expressed some frustration with Washington Democrats on Wednesday for being too “complacent” on voting rights. As Tim Miller talked about ways voting rights can get done in Congress, Wallace remarked that she doesn’t think Democrats are as motivated as they should be:. You talk to Democrats privately,...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

With McCain in Mind, Sinema Reaches for Bipartisanship

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than for her shock of purple hair or unpredictable votes, Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is perhaps best known for doing the unthinkable in Washington: She spends time on the Republican side of the aisle. Not only does she pass her days chatting up the Republican senators,...
Indianapolis, INWashington Times-Herald

Hoosiers urge U.S. senators to pass voting rights bill

INDIANAPOLIS – Dozens of Hoosiers of various backgrounds gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Todd Young’s office in downtown Indianapolis on Tuesday with one goal: persuading him to push forward voting rights legislation known as the ‘For The People Act.’. According to the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit law and...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Rep on bipartisanship: Republicans want '18 more months of chaos'

On the surface, Rep. Chip Roy (R-Tex.) might seem like the kind of House Republican who might be willing to work with his Democratic colleagues. It's not because he's moderate -- he's actually a very conservative Texas Republican who used to work as an aide to Sen. Ted Cruz -- but Roy has occasionally displayed some independence from his party.
Presidential ElectionCNN

Hillary Clinton: 'We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process'

(CNN) — Hillary Clinton called out the Republican-led crackdown on voting rights and urged Americans to fight for access to the ballot box in an op-ed published Wednesday. "We are witnessing a concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy, carried out in full view of the American people. As Democrats, it's not enough to push back one law, one court case or even one election at a time. We need to fundamentally change the way we think about and fight back against this blatant, sweeping effort," Clinton wrote in the op-ed, which published on Democracy Docket, the progressive platform founded by former Clinton campaign counsel Marc Elias.
Georgia StatePosted by
Forbes

Judge Strikes Down Challenge To New Georgia Voting Restrictions

A federal judge on Tuesday denied a request to block new Georgia voting restrictions from being enforced, delivering a major blow to voting rights advocates in the first court ruling concerning the Georgia law. Key Facts. Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge J.P. Boulee noted the case was brought months after...
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Radicals find a congressional ally in Paul Gosar (among others)

To examine Rep. Paul Gosar's (R-Ariz.) political radicalism is to see a member of Congress who appears wholly indifferent to how he's perceived. When the Arizonan Republican described Jan. 6 rioters as "peaceful patriots," he was widely derided, but he didn't care. Gosar has been condemned for his associations with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy