The final series, everything on the line. It’s all here! Many people expected the Tampa Bay Lightning to be here again but the Habs? Well, let’s just say some people were surprised they even made it into the playoffs with the way their season was going. My view is, the playoffs are a whole different season and the Habs won the games they needed to win to make it in then completely turned things around when it mattered the most. The notion that they don’t deserve to be in the finals is absolute nonsense even if they are your most despised team.