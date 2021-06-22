Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

David Bednar earns first career win, watches brother Will set College World Series records from afar

By Mike Persak
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Pirates’ season is in full swing, David Bednar can’t help but keep another team on his mind. Whether on the road or home at PNC Park, the Pirates reliever often finds himself checking his phone as he walks off the field from pregame batting practice, just to stay up to date on the score of the Mississippi State game — where his younger brother, Will, has dominated as the Bulldogs make a run in the 2021 College World Series.

www.post-gazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
City
Valencia, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Texas State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
City
Home, PA
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Derek Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College World Series#Mlb Draft#Lafayette College#Pirates#Longhorns#Cws#Mars Area High School#Cornell#The San Diego Padres#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBbutlerradio.com

Pirates rally to to White Sox/Mars native Bednar earns first MLB win

The Pittsburgh Pirates defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-3 last night at PNC Park. Pirates starting pitcher Tyler Anderson was magnificent in his outing until giving up a pinch-hit three-run home run in the seventh inning that gave the White Sox a 3-2 lead, but the Bucs came right back with four-runs in the bottom of the inning for the victory.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

After tumultuous season in St. Louis, John Nogowski hoping to make most of his opportunity with Pirates

John Nogowski was back home in Tallahassee when he found out he was going to be a Pirate. The 28-year-old first baseman had been designated for assignment by the St. Louis Cardinals on June 28, and Nogowski went home to spend time with his family and his girlfriend. He had a spot to hit and take ground balls, with his dad, John Sr., serving as his hitting coach.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Ben Gamel leads offensive outburst in victory over Braves

When the Pirates and Braves met at Truist Park in late May, it produced a four-game series that manager Derek Shelton’s club couldn’t wait to shake. Atlanta amassed 37 runs and hit 15 homers. It felt like the Pirates could have had Nolan Ryan or Randy Johnson in their respective primes, and it still might not have helped.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates send Gregory Polanco and Phillip Evans to IL, recall Rodolfo Castro and Cole Tucker

In the third inning of the Pirates’ game against the Atlanta Braves on Monday, superstar Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., nearly made an incredible play. Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes lifted a fly ball to deep right field with one out and Phillip Evans on second. Acuña caught it, turned and launched a throw to third base, nearly getting Evans, who was advancing on the play.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Walks the determining factor in Pirates’ walkoff victory over Braves

No need to get too complicated or cute here. The lessons to take out of the Pirates’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday at PNC Park were simple. It’s the same stuff parents yell at their kids’ Little League games, and it rings as true for them as it does anyone taking a major league mound.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates sign veteran speedster Dee Strange-Gordon to minor league contract

The Pirates poaching players who have been designated for assignment or making low-level trades or acquisitions to add talent via non-traditional avenues is nothing new. However, those moves typically don’t involve a two-time All-Star and one of the better base-stealing threats of the past decade. The Pirates signed Dee Strange-Gordon...
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pirates lose long and strange game to Braves, 14-3

The Pirates’ Wednesday afternoon began with a hopeful talk from general manager Ben Cherington and then a homer from Jacob Stallings. It ended with an hour-and-18-minute rain delay, 12 runs allowed by their bullpen and a sad, strange 14-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves. The Pirates’ downfall really started before...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Watch: Vanderbilt had the craziest walkoff win you’ll ever see in College World Series vs. Stanford

The Vanderbilt Commodores are moving on in the College World Series after eliminating the Stanford Cardinal in absurd fashion. Stanford’s time in the 2021 College World Series is coming to a close after a bizarre ending to the elimination game between the Cardinal and the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Cardinal absolutely collapsed during the bottom of the 9th inning, allowing Vanderbilt to complete a comeback and advance on to face North Carolina State.
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

College World Series nears new attendance record

After a year went by without the College World Series, fan attendance hasn’t missed a step. The 2021 series has had an average of 22,396 per game through Monday's game, the highest since 2013. Through 14 sessions, that brings the total to 313,537. With the CWS championship series going to...
College SportsWDEF

Vols Baseball Team Returns Home From College World Series

When the Vols baseball team left for Omaha last week, they weren’t planning on returning home so soon. But Tennessee was back on Rocky Top Wednesday after losing twice at the College World Series. Disappointing way to end the season for sure, but it was still a magical year for...
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas now one game away from College World Series finals

Texas, Texas Longhorns football, College World Series, Mississippi State Bulldogs baseball, David Pierce, Vanderbilt Commodores baseball, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Virginia, Texas Longhorns. After another late-night win impacted by a rain delay, the Texas Longhorns have survived three elimination games and now sit one more victory away from advancing to the...
Mississippi StateSports Illustrated

How to watch: Mississippi State vs. Texas in the College World Series

Eighth-inning heroics weren't enough to secure a win for the Bulldogs on Friday evening as Mississippi State ultimately fell 8-5 to the Texas Longhorns in Omaha, Nebraska. This marked the Bulldogs' first loss in the College World Series this year. With the loss, MSU dropped to 47-17 overall while the Longhorns improved to 50-16 overall.

Comments / 0

Community Policy