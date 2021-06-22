David Bednar earns first career win, watches brother Will set College World Series records from afar

While the Pirates’ season is in full swing, David Bednar can’t help but keep another team on his mind. Whether on the road or home at PNC Park, the Pirates reliever often finds himself checking his phone as he walks off the field from pregame batting practice, just to stay up to date on the score of the Mississippi State game — where his younger brother, Will, has dominated as the Bulldogs make a run in the 2021 College World Series.