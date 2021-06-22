Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders at LA Galaxy: Player ratings

By Realio
sounderatheart.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sounders came off the break into a road match with a handful of starters out and a bench with only six subs, while the LA Galaxy were at full-strength, ranked third in the division, undefeated at home, and boasting the top scorer in the league. Most reasonable predictions had Seattle lucky to get a road point. Twenty-one minutes in, after conceding a soft penalty, even a draw looked hopeful. What happened in the next 70 minutes was a massive demonstration of grit, determination, and resilience from a deep team that continues to exceed expectations. Seattle fought back for a deserved 2-1 win, again showcasing phenomenal defense and opportunistic offense. The Sounders allowed few opportunities and seized the chances they created to remain undefeated this season.

www.sounderatheart.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Roldan
Person
Abdoulaye Cissoko
Person
Raúl Ruidíaz
Person
Fredy Montero
Person
Danny Leyva
Person
Jimmy Medranda
Person
Kelyn Rowe
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Stefan Cleveland
Person
Efraín Álvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Covid#Ab#Dpoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Related
MLSPosted by
The Associated Press

Seattle Sounders run season-opening unbeaten streak to 10

SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for...
MLSESPN

Raul Ruidiaz scores late as Seattle Sounders edge Real Salt Lake

Raul Ruidiaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute as the Seattle Sounders defeated visiting Real Salt Lake 2-1 on Wednesday night to remain the lone unbeaten team in Major League Soccer. Cristian Roldan also scored for the Sounders, who remained a point ahead of New England in...
MLSRSL Soapbox

Match preview: Real Salt Lake faces unbeaten Seattle Sounders

Record: 3-1-3 (6th, west) Most goals: Damir Kreilach (5) Most assists: Aaron Herrera (4) Record: 6-0-3 (1st, west) Most goals: Raul Ruidiaz (7) Most assists: Joao Paulo (5) After an exciting end in Real Salt Lake’s 3-1 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps, they set out on the road to take on the league’s current best team, the Seattle Sounders. Seattle has yet to lose a game this season, going 6-0-3 through their first nine matches, with striker Raul Ruidiaz leading the way with seven goals and one assist. RSL will hope to take the momentum they found in their last game and use it to hand Seattle their first loss on the season.
MLSvavel.com

Seattle Sounders: What is Schmetzer's secret to unbeaten start?

When teams lose key players, fans and pundits alike expect a drop off in terms of either performance or results. Without the big names or consistent performers, fringe players get their chance to impress, but often a teams' inability to put points on the board will be blamed on having to field inexperienced squad members.
MLSRSL Soapbox

RSL vs. Seattle Sounders: Three winners, two losers

I’m in a weird position after tonight’s match. I think Real Salt Lake both showed pretty well and showed pretty poorly, and it’s really got me turned around. Were we good? Sorta. Were we bad? Sorta. Should we have lost that match? Almost definitely. Here we are after RSL’s 2-1...
MLSchatsports.com

Match Preview: Vancouver Whitecaps at Seattle Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (12th in West, 2-6-1) vs Seattle Sounders (1st in West, 7-0-3) Date and Time: June 26th, 9:00 pm EST, 6:00 pm PST. Watching: TSN (in Canada) & MLS Live on ESPN+ (in US) What to expect. The Cascadian rivals clashing this weekend find themselves on opposite ends...
MLSrsl.com

Game at a Glance: Real Salt Lake Falls at Seattle Sounders FC

Real Salt Lake (3-2-3, 12 points); Seattle Sounders (7-0-3, 24 points) Man of the Match: Homegrown defender Justen Glad played a staunch role on the RSL backline, stopping several chances from the home team while also contributing one of only two shots on goal. Glad added four blocks, four clearances and three interceptions to keep Seattle at bay.
MLSLAG Confidential

LA Galaxy star Chicharito voted MLS Player of the Week

Another week, two more goals and Chicharito is once again on top of MLS, as the LA Galaxy forward has been voted MLS Player of the Week for Week 10 of the 2021 MLS regular season. Chicharito’s brace in the 3-1 Cali Clasico win on Saturday at the San Jose...
MLSSeattle Times

Sounders looking to stay hot and keep cool as they try to stay unbeaten amid historic Seattle heat

While the Pacific Northwest isn’t accustomed to the excessive heat the area is experiencing this weekend, the Sounders FC know what to expect. Seattle will host its Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Lumen Field. Kickoff was pushed back three minutes to 6:11 p.m. to avoid as much direct sunlight as possible when the temperature is expected to reach 94 degrees.
MLSchatsports.com

Seattle Sounders remain No. 1 across MLS Power Rankings

So much for the "slow starts" narrative. Approximately one-third into the MLS regular season schedule, Seattle Sounders FC continues to hold the No. 1 spot in MLS Power Rankings across MLSsoccer.com, ESPN FC and Bleacher Report. This week's rankings comes after the Rave Green extended their unbeaten streak to 11...
MLSsjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: Quakes vs. LA Galaxy

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes fell to the LA Galaxy 3-1 on Saturday evening at PayPal Park. The match was the Quakes’ first with no capacity restrictions since March 2020 and was attended by a sold-out crowd of 18,000 fans.The match also featured a number of festivities, including skydivers pregame and a halftime ceremony honoring frontline workers.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Raúl Ruidíaz, Jimmy Medranda score in Seattle Sounders’ 2-2 home draw with Vancouver Whitecaps

The Seattle Sounders drew the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-2 at Lumen Field on Saturday night. Raúl Ruidíaz opened the scoring in the 40th minute when he finished a beautiful counterattacking sequence off a final ball from Brad Smith. The goal was Ruidíaz’s ninth of the season, which is second in MLS behind only the LA Galaxy’s Chicharito, who scored twice on Saturday night.
MLSwyandottedaily.com

Sporting KC visits LA Galaxy tonight

A Western Conference showdown beckons Sunday as second-place Sporting Kansas City (7-3-2, 23 points) visits the third-place LA Galaxy (7-3-0, 21 points) on the Fourth of July. Sunday’s marquee matchup will kick off at 9:30 p.m. with three hours of live coverage at Dignity Health Sports Park beginning at 9 p.m. on Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest Plus, BallySports.com and the Bally Sports app. Listeners can also catch the action locally on Sports Radio 810 WHB (English) and La Grande 1340 AM (Spanish), with The Final Whistle postgame show immediately following on 810 WHB.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Five things we’re thinking about from Sounders v. Rapids

News that forward Will Bruin suffered a meniscus tear in the Vancouver Whitecaps match was about the last thing Seattle Sounders fans wanted to hear ahead of Sunday night’s match against the Colorado Rapids. Already shorthanded with a list of injuries that only seems to be getting longer, head coach Brian Schmetzer was working with about as thin a bench as could be imagined.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Rapids vs. Sounders: Highlights, stats and quotes

Despite dressing only 17 players after another injury to a potential starter, the Seattle Sounders were able to run their unbeaten streak to 12 games after securing a 1-1 tie with the Colorado Rapids on Sunday behind Alex Roldan’s first career goal. In the process, the Sounders tied the MLS record for longest unbeaten streak to start a season, becoming the fifth team to do so and the first one since 2014. Their overall regular-season unbeaten streak now stands at 14 games, still well short of the MLS record of 19.
MLSsounderatheart.com

Postgame Pontifications: Sounders keep passing soccer gods’ new tests

A wise, old coach surely once told his players “the soccer gods only give a team as much as they can handle.”. This may or may not be an actual thing coaches say, but it is something the Seattle Sounders are really testing out these days. Shortly before kickoff on Sunday, it was revealed that Will Bruin had suffered a torn meniscus and would likely be out for most of July. His absence brought the number of missing potential starters for the game to seven, depending on how liberal you want to be with the language. More directly, it left the Sounders with just 17 available players, two of whom have less than 1,000 professional minutes under their belts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy