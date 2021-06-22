Seattle Sounders at LA Galaxy: Player ratings
The Sounders came off the break into a road match with a handful of starters out and a bench with only six subs, while the LA Galaxy were at full-strength, ranked third in the division, undefeated at home, and boasting the top scorer in the league. Most reasonable predictions had Seattle lucky to get a road point. Twenty-one minutes in, after conceding a soft penalty, even a draw looked hopeful. What happened in the next 70 minutes was a massive demonstration of grit, determination, and resilience from a deep team that continues to exceed expectations. Seattle fought back for a deserved 2-1 win, again showcasing phenomenal defense and opportunistic offense. The Sounders allowed few opportunities and seized the chances they created to remain undefeated this season.www.sounderatheart.com