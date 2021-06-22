Cancel
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 16:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-22 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Northwestern Fremont County Above 8500Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FREMONT...SOUTH CENTRAL TELLER...SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO AND NORTHERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 503 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several showers and weak thunderstorms from 7 miles west of Pinon...to Penrose. This activity was moving southeast at 20 mph. These showers and weak thunderstorms will be capable of producing locally strong wind gusts to 40 to 55 mph. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Florence, Boone, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek, Penrose, Pueblo Depot, Pinon, Canon City, Royal Gorge, Blende, Avondale and Pueblo West.

