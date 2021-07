While it’s not the only high-end marque experiencing a downturn, Aston Martin has had a rough time of it lately. But it’s now under the guidance of a new CEO, former AMG boss Tobias Moers. And one of the first fruits of his leadership is already here. It’s the 2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, a special-edition version of the standard Vantage. And it’s much more than just an appearance package.