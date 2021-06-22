2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition: A Sharper Edge
Many road cars have been created around often tenuous connections to motorsports, their uniqueness frequently running no deeper than stickers and graphics. On the surface, the new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, with its carefully trademarked logos and an optional stem-to-stern racing stripe, fits this mold. But dive deeper and there's actual substance to this updated Vantage, including a handful of mechanical changes that meaningfully sharpen its driving experience.www.caranddriver.com