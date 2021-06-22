Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition: A Sharper Edge

By Mike Duff
CAR AND DRIVER
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany road cars have been created around often tenuous connections to motorsports, their uniqueness frequently running no deeper than stickers and graphics. On the surface, the new Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition, with its carefully trademarked logos and an optional stem-to-stern racing stripe, fits this mold. But dive deeper and there's actual substance to this updated Vantage, including a handful of mechanical changes that meaningfully sharpen its driving experience.

www.caranddriver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Martin Vantage#Car Interior#Sharper#Formula#Mercedes Amg#British#F1
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ferrari 296 Spider Will Be An Open-Top Luxury Rocket

If you've been living under a rock, you may not be aware that Ferrari stunned the automotive world last week with the 818-horsepower spiritual successor to the Dino. The Ferrari 296 GTB is its name, and boasts an engine that is absolutely spectacular, not just for its performance, but also because of how it sounds and how efficient it is. Expect Ferrari to once again clean up at the World Engine of the Year Awards. But while we wait for Ferrari to tease the inevitable convertible version of this car, we've gone ahead and taken a crack at chopping the roof off ourselves, digitally speaking, of course.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2021 Ferrari SF90 Stradale First Track Drive: A Big Argument for Big Thinking

Fiorano. The word, let alone the actual place, bursts with visions of Michael Schumacher obsessively knocking off lap after lap of Formula 1 testing; of Ferrari 288 GTO and F40 prototypes finessing the ragged edges of their track chops; of Big Ideas pressure-tested under il Commendatore's watchful gaze before he spirited away to the great paddock in the sky in 1988. If old man Enzo could today magically materialize and size up the new, staggeringly special Ferrari SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano, the $567,490 (to start) wedge would probably trigger a cascade of questions.
Carsmotor1.com

Special Aston Martin Vantage Roadster pays homage to brand's oldest car

Aston Martin's Q customisation division creates a special Vantage Roadster that pays tribute to the A3, which is the oldest Aston Martin vehicle still in existence. Aston Martin HWM, the automaker's longest-serving dealer, is commissioning the personalised car. Q is making just three of them. The Vantage Roadster A3 wears...
Carsrobbreport.com

First Drive: Aston Martin’s Vantage F1 Edition Is a Supercar That Rumbles Like Old-School Detroit Muscle

No doubt, the Aston Martin Vantage F1 Edition is an uncommonly fast car. But when an Aston Martin Valkyrie fills my mirrors, its 11,000 rpm Cosworth V-12 buzzing like an angry hornet, it’s time to admit defeat. Accelerating onto the main straight, I hug the inside of the Silverstone circuit as the prototype hypercar screams past, a blur of heat haze and dazzling red camouflage wrap. That showed me.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

New Mercedes-AMG SL Shows Off Its Sleek Body

One of our most anticipated new sports cars is the next-generation Mercedes-AMG SL, which will replace the AMG GT Roadster. Underpinned by the same platform as the next-generation AMG GT, the new SL will return to its sports car roots and will be significantly lighter than the current model. With AMG co-developing the roadster, we're confident the new Mercedes SL will be a return to form.
CarsRoad & Track

The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro Is a Le Mans Hypercar With No Rules

When Aston Martin revealed their Valkyrie-based hypercar concept back in 2018, the goal was a basis for a car that would compete for the overall win at Le Mans in 2021. That program was canceled last year. While the Le Mans dream may have died, the Le Mans Hypercar-spec AMR Pro did not.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Aston Martin Created an $80,000 Racing Simulator

British luxury sports car manufacturer Aston Martin is known for creating classy vehicles. Aston Martins are usually exclusive to the wealthy and secret agents like James Bond. Current models range from prices of $139,000 to over $300,000. Luckily for consumers who never planned on purchasing an Aston Martin, the company created a racing simulator. The only issue is the simulator costs more than most real cars.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

2020 Aston Martin Offers An Entry Into GT4 Racing

As one of the most popular GT4 cars in the world, the Aston Martin Vantage GT4 utilizes dramatic aerodynamics and high tech suspension and braking systems to meet the needs of veteran and novice racers alike. Building on the legendary Vantage road car chassis, Aston Martin began refining the Vantage...
Carstopgear.com

This special edition Vantage is inspired by a 100-year-old Aston

The Q by Aston Martin Vantage Roadster ‘A3’ will be limited to three examples. Skip 17 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Never one to miss the opportunity for a special edition (see yesterday’s review of the F1 Edition Vantage), Aston Martin has unveiled this – the snappily-titled Q by Aston Martin Vantage Roadster ‘A3’.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Listen To The Aston Martin Valkyrie Scream On Public Roads

After lying dormant for a few years, Aston Martin's motorsport division seems to be back with a bang. Not only is the British sports car manufacturer performing well in the F1 championship, but it's hard at work developing its most ambitious supercar project yet. We know it as the Aston Martin Valkyrie, but this 1,100-plus horsepower hypercar remains shrouded in mystery. We've been receiving small updates in the last few months, and we've even seen pictures of the Valkyrie being tested on public roads, but Aston Martin has kept its lips mostly sealed on the juicy details. The good news is that deliveries are expected to start soon. Now in a spy video, we get to see the Valkyrie for the first time testing in public, and it looks and sounds glorious.
CarsRoad & Track

2022 Ferrari 296 GTB: New Looks and 818 HP of Twin-Turbo Hybrid V-6 Power

After years of rumors and speculation, Ferrari has finally unveiled the V-6-powered replacement to its mid-engine F8 Tributo supercar. Dubbed the 296 GTB, the car uses an all-new 120-degree twin-turbo V-6 paired with hybrid assistance, making a total of 818 horsepower and 545 lb-ft of torque. There's also a totally new design scheme and an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission sending power to the rear wheels. This is the future of Ferrari.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Aston Martin Valkyrie Spy Video Shows Hypercar Testing In Public

The last official thing we heard from Aston Martin about the new Valkyrie hypercar dates back to February when the company said that deliveries would start by mid-2021. We haven’t heard if that’s happening as the year’s halfway point is quickly approaching, though a new video shows the company is still doing some sort of testing. The new video captures the car out testing on public roads.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Q by Aston Martin Vantage Roadster Honors a 100-Year-Old Survivor

James Bond might be tightly tied to Aston Martin, but the fictional spy is only one part of the British automaker’s history. That’s understandable, given that Aston Martin has been in business for over 100 years. And now, another part of its history is getting some recognition via a limited-edition Aston Martin Vantage Roadster.
MotorsportsRoad & Track

Aston Martin's New Technical Director May Not Start for "A Couple of Years"

Earlier today, Aston Martin announced that it had hired Red Bull Racing aerodynamicist Dan Fallows as their future Formula 1 technical director. The position will place him second in command of a team hoping to win championships within the next five years. Despite this plan being announced today, he may not actually be involved with the team for a year or two.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

SARD's Tuned Toyota GR 86 Looks Ready to Race in "Gran Turismo"

The Toyota GR 86 isn't even on sale yet in the United States, yet we're already seeing tuned and restyled versions coming from the usual suspects out of Japan. The latest one is a product of SARD, a tuner and racing outfit specializing in Toyota products. The company is probably most recognizable to Americans as the creator of some race versions of the Toyota Supra in various versions of the Gran Turismo series of PlayStation games. One part of SARD's business even works on Toyota-powered powerboats. This GR 86, however, is a product of the company's street tuning arm, and the result looks a bit like a baby Lexus LFA.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Aston "working on" start date for Red Bull F1 signing Fallows

Aston Martin announced plans to restructure its technical department on Thursday, revealing it was set to hire a technical director to work under chief technical officer Andrew Green. The move came as part of the team’s continued growth and recruitment drive since its rebranding from Racing Point, with a view...
BusinessAUTOCAR.co.uk

Aston Martin designer Miles Nurnberger leaves for Dacia

Aston Martin director of design Miles Nürnberger has left the British brand after 13 years to take up a similar role at Dacia. Nürnberger joined Aston in January 2008 as design manager, having worked for Ford's US-market luxury brand, Lincoln, from 2000-2003, and from then until 2007 as the senior designer for Citroën and Peugeot.
CarsMotorsport.com

The Mercedes-style F1 tweaks helping McLaren push forward

The first of these changes was at the front of the MCL35M, as McLaren finally saw fit to adopt the chassis ‘horns’ that we’ve seen other teams use for quite some time now. The ones introduced by McLaren share a similarity with those used by Mercedes, rather than the multiple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy