The NCIS Travel Time Plothole Fans Seem To Ignore

In addition to it being America’s birthday, fans of NCIS: Los Angeles now have another reason to celebrate this weekend. You can spend your afternoon hanging out on the lake and you can spend your evening grilling up some delicious 4th of July burgers and hot dogs. Then at night, you can light off some fireworks and come inside and enjoy reruns of NCIS: Los Angeles. The popular military crime show announced on Sunday afternoon that they would be airing reruns both Sunday and Monday night. On Sunday, you can tune in at 9/8c and on Monday you can watch an hour later at 10/9c.