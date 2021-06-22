At least one dead in crash on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. – At least one person has died after a crash on Winkler Avenue near Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Westbound lanes of Winkler Avenue are being diverted while officers investigate the crash, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

Police said the road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

A white Kia was spotted crashed into a median in front of The Retreat at Vista Lakes Apartment Complex, and police have crime scene tape up.

This is a developing story.