Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

At least one dead in crash on Winkler Avenue in Fort Myers

By Olivia Hyde
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D8kEX_0acQQ9fP00

FORT MYERS, Fla. – At least one person has died after a crash on Winkler Avenue near Veronica S. Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers Tuesday afternoon, police said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sdMOX_0acQQ9fP00

Westbound lanes of Winkler Avenue are being diverted while officers investigate the crash, according to the Fort Myers Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIXxp_0acQQ9fP00

Police said the road will be shut down for an undetermined amount of time.

A white Kia was spotted crashed into a median in front of The Retreat at Vista Lakes Apartment Complex, and police have crime scene tape up.

This is a developing story.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Accidents
Fort Myers, FL
Traffic
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Traffic
Fort Myers, FL
Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Kia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy