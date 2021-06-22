Ricoh Featured on CRN’s 2021 Solution Provider 500 List
EXTON, PA — Ricoh USA, Inc. announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Ricoh IT Services to its 2021 Solution Provider 500 list for the second consecutive year. The CRN list ranks the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue, serving as the industry benchmark for industry-leading technology integrators. This year’s list represents a remarkable combined revenue of more than $403 billion, underscoring the immense impact and influence these partners have on the IT industry today.www.mychesco.com