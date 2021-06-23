Cancel
Monmouth, IL

Monmouth Aldermen approve sale of waste transfer station

Aldermen in the City of Monmouth approved the sale of a solid waste transfer station to Lake Shore Recycling. The transfer station acted as a collection point for waste removed from the city by the City’s Solid waste vendor. Lake Shore Recycling offered the city $2.25M for the transfer station,...

