Bellevue, OH

Pauline Mae (Hansen) Joseph

 15 days ago

BELLEVUE — Pauline was born Jan. 7, 1928, in Bellevue, Ohio, to Walter J. and Mabel (Bordner) Hansen. She is survived by her children, Gary Joseph Ludlow, of Vermont, Wendy Goatee, of Fremont, Ohio, Gregg Joseph, of Mahopac, New York, James Joseph (Sandra Peters), of New Albany, Indiana, Judy Dababo (Sal), of Chandler, Arizona, her sisters, Iola (William) Debolt, of Galion, Marjorie Hansen, of Bellevue, Marilyn (Frank) McLain, of St. Mary's, Carolyn (Wayne) Thiede, of Columbus and Evelyn Gilbert, of Sandusky.

