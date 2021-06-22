HOCKEY TOWN SOUTH

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Tyler Shelast has been named an Assistant Coach with the Michigan Tech hockey team, Head Coach Joe Shawhan announced on Thursday (June 24). Shelast enters his new role after eight seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. He played for the Huskies from 2004-08. "I'm excited to announce the hiring of Tyler Shelast," Shawhan said. "Tyler is a high-energy coach that is passionate about Michigan Tech hockey, the university, and our community. I'm looking forward to Tyler sharing his passion on the ice with our players, and in recruiting helping us re-establish our footprint in his roots of Western Canada."