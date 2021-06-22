Cancel
NHL

HOCKEY TOWN SOUTH

By Evan Hoopfer
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Stars reached the Stanley Cup Finals in a year like no other last season. Now, the team is using lessons learned from the pandemic to maximize revenue opportunities.

www.bizjournals.com
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NHL
Hockey
Coronavirus
Sports
Grand Rapids, MIHolland Sentinel

Griffins to hold hockey camp in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS – The Grand Rapids Griffins Youth Hockey Camp is heading to the Lakeshore. Griff’s IceHouse West in Holland, (4444 Holland Ave.) will host the five-day camp from Aug. 16-20, enabling kids from Ottawa, Allegan and Muskegon Counties convenient access to professional instruction from Griffins players and coaches for the first time.
Houghton, MImichigantechhuskies.com

Shelast named assistant hockey coach

HOUGHTON, Mich. – Tyler Shelast has been named an Assistant Coach with the Michigan Tech hockey team, Head Coach Joe Shawhan announced on Thursday (June 24). Shelast enters his new role after eight seasons as the Strength and Conditioning Coach. He played for the Huskies from 2004-08. "I'm excited to announce the hiring of Tyler Shelast," Shawhan said. "Tyler is a high-energy coach that is passionate about Michigan Tech hockey, the university, and our community. I'm looking forward to Tyler sharing his passion on the ice with our players, and in recruiting helping us re-establish our footprint in his roots of Western Canada."
NHLvegasnews.com

A Brief History of Las Vegas Hockey

We take a look at the Las Vegas hockey teams that paved the way for the Golden Knights. As of recent history, the Vegas Golden Knights are arguably one of the best teams in the NHL. The Golden Knights were originally founded as an NHL expansion team in 2017 and...
Duluth, MNkdal610.com

Difficult Week in Duluth Hockey

If you’re a hockey fan like I am, this has been a tough week. Monday, UMD legend and former NHLer Tom Kurvers died after a two-plus year battle with inoperable lung cancer. Kurvers, the 1984 Hobey Baker Award winner at UMD (the first of what is now six Hobey winners, the most of any program in college hockey), was diagnosed in January 2019 ($) despite having never smoked. He played 11 years in the NHL before eventually becoming a top front-office figure with the Phoenix (now Arizona) Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, and most recently his home-state Minnesota Wild.
NHLRealGM

Rangers Make Changes To Hockey Operations

Longtime coach Benoit Allaire was hired Thursday as the New York Rangers' director of goaltending, one of several moves by new general manager Chris Drury to reshape the hockey operations department. Drury also promoted Jeff Malcolm to Hartford Wolf Pack goaltending coach, named Jean-Ian Filiatrault as the goaltending consultant in...
Butler County, PAthecranberryeagle.com

Area hockey players reach nationals

Mark Pittman knew the talent was there, but the desired result eluded his North Pittsburgh Wildcats hockey team in 2019. That year, his 14U squad went 20-0 in the regular season, but did not win a district tournament that would have sent it to USA Hockey's Tier II Youth National Championships.
NHLThe Laker/Lutz News

Hockey fan in the house

Melonie Monson’s dog, Thor, is fan-ready to cheer on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Monson is the president/CEO of the Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce.
NHLredlakenationnews.com

A first for First Nations hockey star

Veteran NHL goalie Carey Price is four wins away from hoisting hockey’s ultimate prize. The Ulkatcho First Nations star from Anahim Lake, British Columbia, has led the Montréal Canadiens to its first Stanley Cup Final in nearly 30 years. The Cup final is the first for Price, who was drafted by the team with the No. 5 pick in 2005, after reaching the semifinals twice in 2010 and 2014.
NHLYardbarker

Today in Hockey History: July 1

July 1 has been a big news day for the National Hockey League in recent years, thanks to the start of free agency. In addition to some big contracts getting signed, this date has also seen the birth of three different Hall of Fame forwards. So let’s hop aboard the THW time machine to relive all the best moments.
Old Town, MEBangor Daily News

Old Town native Shaunessy Saucier is new field hockey coach at Nokomis

Old Town’s Shaunessy Saucier, a former University of Maine field hockey captain and Black Bear assistant field hockey coach, has been named the field hockey coach at Newport’s Nokomis High School. She is replacing Katie Thompson and Kaitlyn Bartlett, who were the co-coaches. Thompson, who is the co-director of coaching...
NHLMinot Daily News

Hockey coach explains

I am the coach for the Black Knights YOUTH hockey team in Minot, ND. Although this seems unnecessary, we are publicly addressing the biased article that was published in your newspaper last week. We have taken it upon ourselves to write a response article since you decided it was not necessary to reach out to us for one.
NHLdefendingbigd.com

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Catching Up With Tyler Seguin

The Dallas Stars missed Tyler Seguin in 2021, but his fans may have missed him even more. As one of the NHL’s most personable superstars, he’s always good for a punchy quote or shareable photo, if not a minor controversy. And the guy stays busy, as his offseason adventures attest....
NHLDaily Gate City

Police in Montreal disperse hockey fans

Police in Montreal dispersed hockey fans after the Montreal Canadiens dramatic overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Officers used tear gas and pepper spray to clear the streets, starting minutes after the winning goal. (July 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Wilmington, MAhomenewshere.com

Girls Hockey program merging with Stoneham

WILMINGTON - At their meeting last Wednesday night, the Wilmington School Committee heard updates on everything from sports to summer school to library books. The updates began with Athletic Director Mia Muzio’s request to start a co-op program for girls varsity ice hockey with Stoneham High School. She explained that a decrease in participation and interest had put the team in a place where they would only have eight high school players next year by themselves. With Stoneham High’s ten players, they would get up to 18 with the merge.
NHLMorning Journal

Hockey mourns Blue Jackets goalie

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby Sunday night. The 24-year-old...
TennisSportsnet.ca

Caroline Cameron on Canadians at Wimbledon, Habs unexpected playoff run

Rick Bowness on the Dallas Stars building a close relationship in the bubble, Corey Perry. Head coach of the Dallas Stars Rick Bowness joined Scot and Karen to talk about how the Dallas Stars grew a close relationship as they went through their playoff run in the bubble, maintaining mental health and Corey Perry's career.
NHLYardbarker

Lightning’s 3 Keys to Clinching the Stanley Cup in Game 5

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning lost to the Montreal Canadiens in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Josh Anderson got the Canadiens on the board in the first period, giving them their first lead of the series. Late in the second frame, Barclay Goodrow scored his first goal in 15 games to even up the game at one goal apiece. In the third period, the Canadiens took the lead again, but with approximately six minutes remaining, Pat Maroon responded with a goal to force overtime.

