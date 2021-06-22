Cancel
2024 QB Jayden Bradford Impressed by Everything Clemson Stands For

By JP Priester
AllClemson
AllClemson
 15 days ago

During the Dabo Swinney high school camps that were recently held in Clemson, a number of highly-touted prospects worked out for the Tigers coaching staff.

There were also a number of younger players on campus that are just beginning the recruiting process. Players determined to start making a name for themselves.

One of those players was 2024 in-state quarterback Jayden Bradford. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound player from Chapin, S.C., is no stranger to the event and after not being able to attend last summer due to it being canceled, Bradford told All Clemson he was more than happy to get back in front of the coaches.

"I went there when I was going into eighth grade," Bradford said. "I remember it being a really good camp, really competitive. That was the last time I went, and then COVID and stuff happened last year so I haven't been able to go back. It's been the first time I've been back in two years."

While Bradford has attended the camp in the past, this trip was a little different as he got to tour the facilities. It was an eye-opening experience for the young signal-caller.

"It was me and a couple of other quarterbacks that I was with in a group," Bradford said. "We went and looked at the facilities that they had there and their stuff was super nice, like top of the line. It was really nice."

Bradford said that after getting more familiar with the Clemson program, there are now some characteristics he sees that really separate the Tigers from a lot of other schools out there.

"Oh I really like it there," Bradford said. "I like their program and I like what they stand for, more so than just like football. Like they were saying they won't just hand you out an offer like, that they actually need to know you and know what you're about before they'll offer you. I feel like it just makes the player's buy-in that much more. They got a good program and a coach like Coach Swinney, he's a great guy. I feel like he's one of the most genuine people in the business today of college football. I really like it there."

The young quarterback also came away from the experience knowing what he needs to work on during his upcoming sophomore season, as quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter not only pointed out the things he did well but also the areas he needs to improve in.

"Coach Streeter said that I have a really natural release and I'm really efficient when I'm throwing," Bradford said. "That I'm just a fluid athlete. But he also told me that I need to work on my footwork and sometimes I'll fall off my throws which will cause my ball to die at the end. So just the basics, to stand, stay with my mechanics, and I'm working on my footwork."

After leaving Clemson, Bradford then went on to camp at South Carolina, North Carolina State and Virginia. He is also scheduled to visit Vanderbilt and is considering camping at Louisville later this month.

While he is still extremely early on in the process, seeing as he hasn't even started his sophomore season, he does already know what it is he is looking for in a school and the kind of coaches he envisions himself playing for in the future.

"Really I'm just looking for a school that'll help me mature as a person and a player," Bradford said. "Because, looking forward when I'm 18 years old, and I got like scholarship offers, I'll probably be kind of full of myself, maybe have a little bit of a big head. So just a school that will keep me grounded and that'll like humble me, and mature me, and make me become a better man and a football player."

