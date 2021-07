Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Stocks look steady as Wall Street tries to restart rally. U.S. stock futures were relatively flat Wednesday, one day after the Nasdaq hit another record high close while the S&P 500 broke a seven-session winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which closed at a record Friday, started the holiday-shortened week by snapping a four session winning streak. Concern that the best of the economic recovery from the Covid pandemic could be in the rearview mirror hurt sentiment. U.S. oil prices rose Wednesday after Tuesday's surge to six-year highs turned into the worst session since May. OPEC and its oil-producing allies threw uncertainty into the market when they indefinitely postponed talks on output policy.