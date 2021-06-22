Surging Prices, Low Inventory Stifle Home Sales
Sales of existing homes slowed slightly in May, held back by low supply and rapidly rising prices in a pattern that has become familiar lately. Home sales in May were down 0.9% compared to the previous month—the fourth straight month of declines, the National Association of Realtors said in its monthly report Tuesday. Inventory increased slightly from the month before, improving to a 2.5-month supply compared to 2.4 months in April, but still near record lows. And the median sale price of homes rose almost $10,000 to $350,000, a 2.8% increase.www.thebalance.com