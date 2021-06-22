Surging Prices, Low Inventory Stifle Home Sales

With Jacksonville housing prices soaring, it might take longer to save up enough to buy a starter home. The average price of a starter home in Jacksonville has risen to $173,644 this year, according to online real estate company Zillow. Zillow estimates that nationally - on average - it takes an extra year to save enough for a down payment on a starter home than it did five years ago. Overall, as of May, the median home value in the Jacksonville metro area had shot up 13,7%, compared to a year ago, to $271,909, according to Zillow.