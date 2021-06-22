Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Surging Prices, Low Inventory Stifle Home Sales

By Diccon Hyatt
thebalance.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of existing homes slowed slightly in May, held back by low supply and rapidly rising prices in a pattern that has become familiar lately. Home sales in May were down 0.9% compared to the previous month—the fourth straight month of declines, the National Association of Realtors said in its monthly report Tuesday. Inventory increased slightly from the month before, improving to a 2.5-month supply compared to 2.4 months in April, but still near record lows. And the median sale price of homes rose almost $10,000 to $350,000, a 2.8% increase.

www.thebalance.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Prices#Home Sales#Mortgage Rates#Homeowners#Bmo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateSan Bernardino County Sun

Mortgage rates slide to lowest since February

Mortgage rates drop to the lowest in almost five months, with an average 30-year loan at 2.9%. Thursday’s rate is down from 2.98% last week and the lowest since Feb. 18, Freddie Mac said. It was 3.03% a year earlier. Rates on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages — popular for refinancings —...
Businessalamedasun.com

Rising Rates, Hot Market Take Toll

Rising interest rates and red-hot market competition began to take a toll on the housing market. While new and existing home sales continue to outperform last year’s levels, a gradual slowdown in housing demand is reflected in the month-to month sales declines in both markets. As tight supply remains an...
Businessnationalmortgagenews.com

Mortgage rates continue to fall, hitting lowest point in months

Mortgage rates slid for a second consecutive week, with 30- and 15-year fixed rates falling to levels not seen since winter, as mixed jobs data pointed to signs of a potentially softening economy. The 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged 2.9% for the weekly period ending July 8, down eight basis...
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WJCT News

Starter Home Prices Growing Faster Than Renters' Incomes

With Jacksonville housing prices soaring, it might take longer to save up enough to buy a starter home. The average price of a starter home in Jacksonville has risen to $173,644 this year, according to online real estate company Zillow. Zillow estimates that nationally - on average - it takes an extra year to save enough for a down payment on a starter home than it did five years ago. Overall, as of May, the median home value in the Jacksonville metro area had shot up 13,7%, compared to a year ago, to $271,909, according to Zillow.
Trafficinvesting.com

Oil Down, Even as U.S. Fuel Inventory Fall Indicates Demand Surge

Investing.com – Oil was down Friday morning in Asia even as data released on Thursday said U.S. fuel inventories fell and demand surged as economic recovery drove consumption. Brent oil futures fell 0.32% to $73.88 by 10:10 PM ET (2:10 AM GMT) and crude oil WTI futures edged down 0.18%...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Growth continues for area home prices, number of sales

Sellers continue to have an advantage in northern Nevada’s real estate market based on data from the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors (RSAR) June 2021 existing home sales report. The median price for an existing single-family home in the Reno-Sparks region rose 5.7% from May–up to $530,000–reflecting a more than 30% increase year over year.
Honolulu, HIMiddletown Press

Single-family home sale prices hit record high on Oahu

HONOLULU (AP) — The median sale price for single-family homes on Oahu hit another record high in June, the fifth time that's happened in the last six months. The Honolulu Board of Realtors released a report Tuesday that said the median price for single-family homes increased 27% in June to $979,000, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
Cushing, OK1600kush.com

Oil Inventory at Cushing Sinks to New Lows

Those who follow oil inventories and prices are highlighting the low reserves of crude oil in Cushing tanks, which is driving up oil prices and futures. Oilprice.com reports, “Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma – the designated delivery point for NYMEX crude oil futures contracts – are also falling, further boosting the rally in the futures market. Crude stocks at Cushing fell by 1.5 million barrels in the week to June 25 to stand at 40.3 million barrels. This was an 11.7-percent decline compared to this time last year and a drop of 23.3 percent compared to the same week in 2019.”
Real Estatethebalance.com

Runaway Home Prices Require Quintupling Monthly Savings

That’s how much extra money renters eager to buy their first house must save every month just to keep up with the expected increase in home values over the next year, according to a new analysis by real estate firm Zillow. Renters making the median U.S. income for renters—$3,855 per...
Real Estatesent-trib.com

Home sales increased 19.8% in May

Activity across the Ohio housing marketplace was brisk in May, as sales increased 19.8% from the level reached during the same month a year ago, according to Ohio Realtors. Home unit sales in May 2021 reached 14,130, a 19.8% jump from the 11,790 sales recorded during the month last year. The average sales price across Ohio in May reached $243,641, an 18.% increase from the $206,240 mark posted during the month in 2020.
Maine StateWMTW

Maine’s rural counties seek big spikes in home sales, prices

WISCASSET, Maine — Maine’s rural counties are not missing out on the state’s booming real estate market. The most recent data from May showed home sales and prices were up nearly 30% compared to a year ago. The state’s rural counties saw some of the largest increases when looking at...
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Buyers want second chance at housing market

Worried about a housing market crash? Don’t be. Demand remains strong, and inventory is moving back up. Here’s a market update from Brian Buffini’s midyear real estate report. In May, the median price of an existing home in the U.S. soared to a record-high $350,300, up 23.6% from the same...
Real Estatethebalance.com

More Home Sellers Lower Price in Sign of Cooler Market

Signs of a cooling housing market are all around us, including evidence that more homeowners are dropping their listing price. In the week that ended on June 27, 4.3% of houses for sale had lowered their listing price, more than at any point since November 2019—with the exception of one week last August, according to data from real estate company Redfin charted below. The increasing frequency of price drops suggests that the recent uptick in homes for sale is providing a little relief for hungry buyers previously stuck competing in a fierce and scarce housing market.
Real Estatelaloftblog.com

Low Appraisals: 8 Actions to Save Your Home Sale

Unless your buyers have a wad of cash or Bitcoin millions buying a home with a mortgage is the way to finance their transaction. That requires an appraisal to determine the value of the property. The appraisal is the instrument that sets the value of the property for the lender. The lender wants to know that the property’s value is higher than the value of the loan.
Real EstateMotley Fool

New Home Sales Reach 12-Month Low

New home sales are on the decline. Here's what it means for buyers. There's been a very limited number of existing homes available for purchase in today's real estate market, so some buyers have turned to newly built homes as a more viable, albeit potentially expensive, alternative. But new construction sales haven't exactly been taking off.
Albany County, NYTimes Union

New construction increasing home inventory

A bump in the number of homes listed for sale in the Capital Region in May helped ease the problem of low inventory, but the lack of available homes to buy remains an issue in the residential real estate market. There were 1,762 new listings in May, the latest data...
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Labor Markets Well On Their Way To Full Recovery In Texas' Largest Metros; Historically Low Inventory Driving Home Prices And Sales

DALLAS, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic's increasingly diminished economic effects are the backdrop to a strong labor and housing market recovery that is well underway in Texas' two largest metropolitan regions, according to a new analysis released today by Beacon Economics. Dallas's jobs recovery is nearing its pre-pandemic high, while Houston's recovery is picking up steam.

Comments / 0

Community Policy