This has been an incredible recruiting cycle for Syracuse. While the saga of Dior Johnson left Orange fans smarting after last year, the haul of Kamari Lands and Justin Taylor is an enormous influx of talent for the Class of ’22. Lands is ranked as a top 25 prospect in the nation and Taylor slots in the top 100. While being close only scores points in cornhole, even if the Orange miss on Donovan Clingan and Chance Westry, they’ve been running a tight race. Both of those players are top 50 talents. And the duel for Kyle Filipowski, now ranked 20th in the class, has shown how powerful the SU recruiting pull is.