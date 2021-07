The WWE NXT battery charger teasers continued on this week’s episode, but there is still no word on what the promos are building to. Last week’s show featured three graphics – a battery charge at 1%, the charge going from 10% to 11%, then going from 20% to 21%. This week’s series of teasers started with the charge going from 30% to 31%, then 40% to 41%, and finally 50% to 51%.