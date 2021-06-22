Ned Beatty: Renowned actor who starred in Deliverance and Network

Several celebrities have passed on throughout the last two decades, but there are some of them that are harder to lose simply because they were a little more noticeable, such as Ned Beatty. Believe it or not, Deliverance was his big debut in the movies, and for those that remember this messed-up movie that might come as a bit of a surprise. He actually started acting when he was 19 years old, back in the 50s, but from that point on his reputation started moving up as more and more people began to recognize him and his status started to improve. Deliverance might not have been the type of legacy that any actor might want to carry with them, but his part as Bobby Trippe did help to make the movie, and as such it’s one of the most remembered roles to this day. It’s definitely thankful that Ned went on to have a stellar career after this since the list of movies and TV shows he became a part of over the course of his career is simply amazing.