Ned Beatty: Renowned actor who starred in Deliverance and Network

By Independent TV
The Independent
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNed Beatty, a supporting actor whose hundreds of screen and stage roles captured the full spectrum of humanity – from sincerity to villainy, buffoonery to tragedy – and made him one of the most versatile performers of his generation, has died aged 83. In a career spanning six decades, Beatty...

