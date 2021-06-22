Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

‘Conan’ Calls It Quits Amid Worst Ratings Slide of All the Late-Night Talk Shows

By Tony Maglio
Posted by 
TheWrap
TheWrap
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The TBS series has lost 29% of its viewership season to date. Conan O’Brien is stepping away from the grind of a nightly talk show on Thursday, when the final episode of “Conan” airs on TBS. It’s probably time to call it quits, according to Nielsen ratings. Season to date,...

www.thewrap.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conan O'brien
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Trevor Noah
Person
Jay Leno
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nielsen Ratings#The Tonight Show#Comedy Central#Daily Show#Americans#Nbc#Warnermedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Youtube
Related
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Pete Davidson unsure if he will return to Saturday Night Live

Pete Davidson doesn’t know if he will return to ‘Saturday Night Live’. The 27-year-old comedian has appeared as a cast member on the comedy sketch show since 2014 but thinks the 46th season was his last as the contracts usually last for seven years. He told Gold Derby: “Speaking for...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Conan O'Brien smokes pot on-air with Seth Rogen as late-night show comes to an end

On Tuesday’s episode of "Conan," Conan O’Brien sought some life advice from actor-producer Seth Rogen. "You seem like a guy who’s relaxed, centered, like you know who you are," the late-night host observed. "I’m going to have a lot of free time on my hands now for a while. We’re going to start something else up, but I’m going to have some downtime, and honestly—I’m not even kidding—I don’t really know what to do with downtime."
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien is finally free of the late-night format that never quite fit him properly

Conan's talents transcend the talk show format, says Dennis Perkins. Yet for the past 28 years, Conan was entrenched in a late-night format that was always an awkward fit. "When O’Brien took over Late Night, the late-night hosting post was a cultural sinecure, a comic throne from which to bestow laughs upon those guests granted an audience," says Perkins. "But Conan is not a removed and beneficent bestower—he’s a once-in-a generation comic jester, whose true place is down in the comedy trenches, leaping at every opportunity to find the joke, no matter where he lands. Jumping metaphors a third time, Conan’s not the ringmaster, he’s the funniest clown in the center ring spotlight, who’s also secretly the brains of the whole outfit." Perkins says it was a good thing that The Tonight Show never worked out for Conan because NBC's 11:30 p.m. timeslot would've dulled his off-the-wall comic originality and sparking weirdness. "The current, Jimmy Fallon-hosted incarnation shows just what it would have looked like if O’Brien had truly succumbed to his Tonight Show fate—a wan, charmless cruise of effortful wackiness and placid fawning," says Perkins. Now that he's free of the talk show format, Conan can go back to being "Conan." "With his upcoming move to whatever the hell he’s going to be doing on HBO Max—we know it will be weekly, in the variety show family, and most likely weird, but that’s about it—O’Brien is finally, after almost three decades, stepping wholly away from a hand-me-down entertainment format that never quite fit him properly, and that he never really needed," says Perkins. "And, unlike Letterman’s more genuine retrenchment into prospector-bearded semi-obscurity (and the occasional comedy emeritus Netflix sit-down), there’s a genuine sense of freedom and joy at the prospect of Conan O’Brien deciding to stay in the game, on his own terms. With a cushy HBO deal supplementing his thriving and hand-tailored multimedia Team Coco comedy empire, the late-night-battle-hardened, 58-year-old Conan is striding into a free-form, subscriber-subsidized playroom where he can get back to letting his legendarily febrile comic imagination do whatever the hell it wants. After 28 years, it’s about time."
TV & VideosRepublic

Conan O’Brien ends TBS late-night show with snark, gratitude

LOS ANGELES — Conan O’Brien stayed true to form as he wrapped his TBS show “Conan” after nearly 11 years, bouncing between self-deprecating and smart-aleck humor before allowing himself a touch of sentiment. “Try to do what you love with people you love, and if you can manage that, it’s...
CelebritiesPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Watch Conan O’Brien’s Farewell to Late Night

Conan O’Brien has been a fixture on late night television since 1993. He was given the job replacing David Letterman at 12:35 on NBC when he was an unknown comedy writer and despite disastrous early reviews (and O’Brien’s own tentative performance at first) he grew into one of the most beloved talk-show hosts of his generation.
Celebritiesmediaite.com

WATCH: Conan O’Brien Invites Jack Black, Will Ferrell, Homer Simpson to Help Say Goodbye to Late Night in Epic Final Show

Conan O’Brien bid farewell to late-night on Thursday night — inviting Will Ferrell, an injured Jack Black, and his old pal Homer Simpson to help him go out on a high note. “It’s hard to believe it’s our final show on TBS,” O’Brien said on the finale episode of Conan. “Every night, I always said we had a really great show. I was often lying. But tonight, we really do have a great show. And if we don’t, what are you going to do about it? I’ll be long gone.”
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Conan O'Brien talks Hacks' accuracy, the long wait for his HBO Max show, and how his podcast, Conan Without Borders and the pandemic led him to quit late-night

In a wide-ranging interview with Vulture's Josef Adalian -- who first interviewed Conan in 1994, six months after his Late Night launch -- the Conan host says the ability do different things outside of the late-night grind prompted him to decide to leave late-night after 28 years. "What happens is, over time as you get older, you start craving different experiences. Those travel shows made me feel like, This is fantastic," says Conan. "I’m physically traveling around the world, meeting incredible people, making comedy that we’d show to live audiences, and they would really laugh hard. And it felt like we were able to craft them a little more and really work on them and think about them. I became, in a weird way, almost like when I was working on The Simpsons and we would really craft an episode and think about it. With the travel shows, even though we only shoot them over a period of a couple of days, we were able to do a lot of research beforehand and put a lot of thought into it, and I felt like I was 30 years old again, having a new experience. The other thing was the podcast. I’m having interviews with all these fantastic people, and the conversations can go on for an hour, sometimes longer. We can take really strange flights of fancy, and we can really take turns that I didn’t expect before the podcast started. I started to realize, Wow, there’s all these different ways to make stuff now that are using muscles I haven’t really been able to use. Because for 28 years in late night, you talk to someone, you do six minutes, you break, music, then you come back, you do another seven or eight minutes, you’re looking for the funny line to get out. I’ve loved it, but I really do want to make sure that, whatever time I have left in my life to make comedy, I’m changing it up and challenging myself as much as possible. So this just felt like the right time. I don’t think I’m going to wake up the next day and think, Sh*t, I wish I could do another week. It feels like it’s time to move on to the next phase, whatever that is. Conan says the 2019 move to a half-hour format was an attempt to revitalize his show, but the pandemic a year later changed everything. "When you’ve been riding for miles and miles and you just keep looking at the lines on the highway, you can go into a trance and not even be aware that you’re driving 65 miles per hour," he says. "I’m just trying to get the word out that if you see me on the highway, get out of the way. I’m probably unaware that I’m driving. [Laughs.] But for me, even if I’m not youthful anymore, my comedy is youthful. I’ve always had a very silly, energetic approach to comedy, and so I can’t fake that. So we were definitely making a lot of changes to try and keep myself completely engaged and giddy and excited, and it worked for a while, but then the pandemic certainly doesn’t help. While I don’t think it changed the timetable much, it’s possible that it accelerated things to a degree and made this final date pushed up a little bit." Conan also said he isn't interested in putting full episodes of his old shows online, even though we're able to watch old episodes of Johnny Carson's Tonight Show on outlets on Antenna TV. Conan also says he's been really interested lately in HBO Max's Hacks, saying the writing on the show is "superb. I mean, the cast, the performances are fantastic. I’m blown away by Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. So many people try to depict what it’s like to make comedy, and comedians always love to watch those shows because they hilariously get it wrong. Hacks feels like the closest thing to what it’s like for people who are struggling to think of comedy, what the process is like and working out comedy with someone else. I’ve been really blown away by that show." As for his HBO Max show, Conan says: "it will definitely be into 2022 before people see anything. I don’t want it to be too long, but I want people to be shocked at how I’ve aged when I show up for the new thing. I can do that pretty quickly, but you’ve got to give me at least six months. But I want it to be upsetting to people what I look like when I reemerge. And I’m going to act like I always have. I’ll act very youthful and impish and foolish, like I’m a 30-year-old who just got his late-night show. But I want my physical appearance to be nothing less than horrifying."
EntertainmentPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Conan was late-night’s longtime underdog. He made it into surrealist art

For the third time in his career, Conan O’Brien left a late-night show Thursday, ending the 11-season run of “Conan” on TBS — preceded by the end of his seven-month stint as the host of “The Tonight Show,” and that by the end of 16 years’ worth of “Late Night,” both on NBC. Unlike those earlier departures, he does not have another talk show on the horizon, at least not on television, but will present what has so far been described only as a “variety show” on HBO Max, a TBS corporate relative.
TV & Videoswfxb.com

Conan Says Goodbye to Late Night Television

Conan O’Brien officially said goodbye to late-night television. The final “Conan” show aired last night and featured Will Ferrell, Jack Black and Homer Simpson. O’Brien got his start as a Simpson writer before hosting “Late Night.” He then took over “The Tonight Show” from Jay Leno, until Leno took back the role. Now, after almost three decades of nighttime hosting, O’Brien is starting a weekly variety series on HBO Max.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Freaks And Geeks Season 2 Very Nearly Happened At MTV

Freaks and Geeks has reached mythical cult levels over the years, mostly because the one season that aired is one of the unassailably good seasons of modern television ever produced. Created by Paul Feig and Judd Apatow, the slacker comedy had heart for days, a who's who of modern comedy in its cast, and two of the most successful Hollywood producers and directors of the last twenty years behind the cameras. It really is crazy that it failed, and it turns out now, in a new interview with Collider, that we really did almost get more. Seems MTV was ready to give us a second season, but with a catch.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Paul Rudd's Final Prank on Conan O'Brien Brings One of Late Night's Best Running Gags to an End

After almost 28 years in late night, Conan O’Brien wraps up his talk show this week. The third of his three talk shows, Conan launched on TBS in 2010, after 16 years on NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien and a too short stint hosting The Tonight Show. As you can expect, the last few weeks of Conan have been bittersweet and full of nostalgia for the unique style of comedy O’Brien brought to late night, with some of his best recurring guests returning for a final interview. When that slate of guests was announced earlier this month, though, the lack of one name in particular really stood out. Where was Paul Rudd?
TV & Videosgoodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Fans Will Be Truly Shocked at the Ratings After Mayim Bialik Guest Hosted

The ratings are in for all of the Jeopardy! guest hosts who have completed their stints so far — and the numbers may just shock those who really loved Mayim Bialik. Now that we've seen nine celebrity guest hosts (10 if you include Savannah Guthrie, who is currently manning the lectern until June 25), multiple outlets are starting to round up the audience ratings episodes received while each had their turn leading the beloved quiz show.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

The Bad Thing with Michael Cruz Kayne (in NYC w/Livestream)

As we re-open we’re doing everything we can to keep our audience, performers, and staff safe and are complying with all Covid regulations. As part of this, all attendees must present proof of full vaccination to enter. Proof can be via the New York State Excelsior pass, a physical copy of the CDC card, a photo of your CDC card, or other electronic record of vaccination includes name and date (e.g., some chain pharmacies have an app with this information). In all cases the name must match that on your photo ID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy