RCI’s Ben Bouldin Appointed to Position of New CLIA UK & Ireland Chair

When you love doing something, you are more likely to continue doing it for life. Unfortunately, only a few of us dare to pursue our passion to turn it into a career. Most people ended up sacrificing it to live a life of regret.Pablo Valero was on a similar journey when he realized that his life had become stagnant and that he needed to follow his passion to live life to the fullest. While many people struggle throughout to have a successful career, Pablo left his office job to travel the world with Royal Caribbean International, the second biggest cruise line in the world.