RCI’s Ben Bouldin Appointed to Position of New CLIA UK & Ireland Chair
Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Vice President, Ben Bouldin, has been appointed to the position of new CLIA UK & Ireland Chair. Mr Bouldin will take over from Tony Roberts, Princess Cruises’ Vice President UK and Europe, who has been in the post for three years and will work alongside the CLIA team to support its membership of nearly 4,000 CLIA travel agencies and over 50 cruise lines as cruising resumes in the UK and beyond.nitravelnews.com