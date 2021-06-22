Cancel
Law Enforcement

Police use of force sends thousands to emergency rooms

NBC News
Cover picture for the articleNationwide, at least 80,000 people are sent to the hospital each year after an interaction with law enforcement or security guards. An NBC News investigation with The Marshall Project looks at the San Jose Police Department, where over the past three years 43 percent of use of force incidents ended in a trip to the emergency room.

Chillicothe, MOkchi.com

Chillicothe Police Department “Use Of Force” Training

The Chillicothe Police Department had training on “Use of Force” with a program provided by the city’s Insurance carrier, MIRMA. Police Chief Jon Maples says it is important training for every officer. A recent incident in Minnesota showed the importance of knowing what weapon you have in your hand. Chief...
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Department Hosting Use of Force Community Presentation

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Police Department will hold a community presentation on its use of force on Tuesday, June 29 at 7 p.m. The presentation will include an overview of the joint order signed by Mayor Yvonne Spicer and then Chief of Police Steven Trask on June 16, 2020 that reviewed and adopted common sense reforms to the Framingham Police Department’s Use of Force policies. The presentation also will address what the Framingham Police Department defines and categorizes as force used.
Hendersonville, NCWLOS.com

Hendersonville police investigate use of force incident

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Hendersonville Police Department is reviewing a use of force incident that happened when officers responded to a call at an apartment complex on Friday, July 2. The first officer to arrive found Christopher Michael Dratz had forced his way into an 85-year-old neighbor’s apartment. Authorities...
Travis County, TXPosted by
KVUE

Travis County jury clears Austin police officer in 2019 use-of-force case

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in September 2019. On Tuesday, a Travis County special grand jury concluded its review of the Sept. 22, 2019, death of Fred Babcock involving Austin Police Department Officer Matthew Harmatuk. The jury did not return an indictment for Harmatuk, according to a press release from the Travis County District Attorney's Office.
Mount Pleasant, IAkciiradio.com

Mount Pleasant Police Conducting Use-of-Force Investigation

A use-of-force investigation is ongoing regarding an arrest conducted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department last week. KCII reported last week that the department arrested 31-year-old David Hudnall of Mount Pleasant on charges of possession of meth third or subsequent offense, a class D felony; and assault on a police officer, carrying weapons, and interference with official acts causing injury, all aggravated misdemeanors. Videos filmed by a bystander of the arrest were then posted online which don’t show the entire altercation. The department has since released a statement explaining that the department has preserved all body camera videos capturing the entire incident with Hudnall. They state that the department takes all complaints of use of force seriously and it is standard practice to investigate complaints of use of force. Police Chief Lyle Murray has assigned an outside agency to independently investigate the arrest and determine if it complied with the department’s policies. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.
Politicswtvy.com

Gov. DeSantis signs bill preventing excessive use of force by police officers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 7051 - Law Enforcement and Correctional Officer Practices, otherwise known as the “use of force” bill Tuesday night. This comes after receiving the bill that includes new use-of-force training requirements for police officers on Monday. According to the bill, chokeholds will...

