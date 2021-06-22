Police use of force sends thousands to emergency rooms

A use-of-force investigation is ongoing regarding an arrest conducted by the Mount Pleasant Police Department last week. KCII reported last week that the department arrested 31-year-old David Hudnall of Mount Pleasant on charges of possession of meth third or subsequent offense, a class D felony; and assault on a police officer, carrying weapons, and interference with official acts causing injury, all aggravated misdemeanors. Videos filmed by a bystander of the arrest were then posted online which don’t show the entire altercation. The department has since released a statement explaining that the department has preserved all body camera videos capturing the entire incident with Hudnall. They state that the department takes all complaints of use of force seriously and it is standard practice to investigate complaints of use of force. Police Chief Lyle Murray has assigned an outside agency to independently investigate the arrest and determine if it complied with the department’s policies. KCII will bring you more information as it becomes official.