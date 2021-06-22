Cancel
Scientists trace dust grain’s journey through newborn solar system

By University of Arizona
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Lrzo_0acQMvMq00
Artist’s illustration of the early solar system, at a time when no planets had formed yet. Credit: Heather Roper.

New study reveals clues about the origin of crystals that formed more than 4.5 billion years ago.

Scientists have reconstructed in unprecedented detail the history of a dust grain that formed during the birth of the solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago.

The findings provide insights into the fundamental processes underlying the formation of planetary systems, many of which are still shrouded in mystery.

For the study, the team developed a new type of framework, which combines quantum mechanics and thermodynamics, to simulate the conditions to which the grain was exposed during its formation, when the solar system was a swirling disk of gas and dust known as a protoplanetary disk or solar nebula.

Comparing the predictions from the model to an extremely detailed analysis of the sample’s chemical makeup and crystal structure, along with a model of how matter was transported in the solar nebula, revealed clues about the grain’s journey and the environmental conditions that shaped it along the way.

The grain analyzed in the study is one of several inclusions, known as calcium-aluminum rich inclusions, or CAIs, discovered in a sample from the Allende meteorite, which fell over the Mexican state of Chihuahua in 1969.

CAIs are of special interest because they are thought to be among the first solids that formed in the solar system more than 4.5 billion years ago.

Similar to how stamps in a passport tell a story about a traveler’s journey and stops along the way, the samples’ micro- and atomic-scale structures unlock a record of their formation histories, which were controlled by the collective environments to which they were exposed.

“As far as we know, our paper is the first to tell an origin story that offers clues about the likely processes that happened at the scale of astronomical distances with what we see in our sample at the scale of atomic distances,” said Tom Zega, a professor in the University of Arizona’s Lunar and Planetary Laboratory and the first author of the paper, published in The Planetary Science Journal.

Zega and his team analyzed the composition of the inclusions embedded in the meteorite using cutting-edge atomic-resolution scanning transmission electron microscopes – one at UArizona’s Kuiper Materials Imaging and Characterization Facility, and its sister microscope located at the Hitachi factory in Hitachinaka, Japan.

The inclusions were found to consist mainly of types of minerals known as spinel and perovskite, which also occur in rocks on Earth and are being studied as candidate materials for applications such as microelectronics and photovoltaics.

Similar kinds of solids occur in other types of meteorites known as carbonaceous chondrites, which are particularly interesting to planetary scientists as they are known to be leftovers from the formation of the solar system and contain organic molecules, including those that may have provided the raw materials for life.

Precisely analyzing the spatial arrangement of atoms allowed the team to study the makeup of the underlying crystal structures in great detail. To the team’s surprise, some of the results were at odds with current theories on the physical processes thought to be active inside protoplanetary disks, prompting them to dig deeper.

“Our challenge is that we don’t know what chemical pathways led to the origins of these inclusions,” Zega said. “Nature is our lab beaker, and that experiment took place billions of years before we existed, in a completely alien environment.”

Zega said the team set out to “reverse-engineer” the makeup of the extraterrestrial samples by designing new models that simulated complex chemical processes, which the samples would be subjected to inside a protoplanetary disk.

“Such models require an intimate convergence of expertise spanning the fields of planetary science, materials science, mineral science and microscopy, which was what we set out to do,” added Krishna Muralidharan, a study co-author and an associate professor in the UArizona’s Department of Materials Science and Engineering.

Based on the data the authors were able to tease from their samples, they concluded that the particle formed in a region of the protoplanetary disk not far from where Earth is now, then made a journey closer to the sun, where it was progressively hotter, only to later reverse course and wash up in cooler parts farther from the young sun. Eventually, it was incorporated into an asteroid, which later broke apart into pieces. Some of those pieces were captured by Earth’s gravity and fell as meteorites.

The samples for this study were taken from the inside of a meteorite and are considered primitive – in other words, unaffected by environmental influences. Such primitive material is believed to not have undergone any significant changes since it first formed more than 4.5 billion years ago, which is rare. Whether similar objects occur in asteroid Bennu, samples of which will be returned to Earth by the UArizona-led OSIRIS-REx mission in 2023, remains to be seen. Until then, scientists rely on samples that fall to Earth via meteorites.

“This material is our only record of what happened 4.567 billion years ago in the solar nebula,” said Venkat Manga, a co-author of the paper and an assistant research professor in the UArizona Department of Materials Science and Engineering. “Being able to look at the microstructure of our sample at different scales, down to the length of individual atoms, is like opening a book.”

The authors said that studies like this one could bring planetary scientists a step closer to “a grand model of planet formation” – a detailed understanding of the material moving around the disk, what it is composed of, and how it gives rise to the sun and the planets.

Powerful radio telescopes like the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array, or ALMA, in Chile now allow astronomers to see stellar systems as they evolve, Zega said.

“Perhaps at some point we can peer into evolving disks, and then we can really compare our data between disciplines and begin answering some of those really big questions,” Zega said.

“Are these dust particles forming where we think they did in our own solar system? Are they common to all stellar systems? Should we expect the pattern we see in our solar system – rocky planets close to the central star and gas giants farther out – in all systems?

“It’s a really interesting time to be a scientist when these fields are evolving so rapidly,” he added. “And it’s awesome to be at an institution where researchers can form transdisciplinary collaborations among leading astronomy, planetary and materials science departments at the same university.”

Written by Daniel Stolte.

Aerospace & Defense
Posted by
Knowridge Science Report

Astronauts are working on China’s new space station – here’s what to expect

Three astronauts on China’s new space station have just performed the country’s first space walk and are busy configuring the module for future crews. Named Tiangong (“heavenly palace”), the station is the Chinese National Space Agency (CNSA)‘s signature project to develop China’s ambitions for having humans in orbit around Earth for a long amount of time.
Astronomy
Posted by
LiveScience

The 10 weirdest moons in the solar system

This article is brought to you by All About Space. All About Space magazine takes you on an awe-inspiring journey through our solar system and beyond, from the amazing technology and spacecraft that enables humanity to venture into orbit, to the complexities of space science. All but two of our...
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“It’s Just Not Possible” –Cassini Mission Discovered Something Astonishing on Saturn (Weekend Feature)

How does an entire planet change the speed of its rotation in 20 years? That’s the sort of change that takes hundreds of millions of years. Even more mysterious was the Cassini Mission’s detection of electromagnetic patterns that suggested that Saturn’s rotation is different in the northern and southern hemispheres. “For a long time, I assumed there was something wrong with the data interpretation,” said astrophysicist Duane Pontius. “It’s just not possible.”
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“A Perilous Journey” –Our Solar System Has Completed 20 Orbits of the Milky Way

In 1999 astronomers focusing on a star at the center of the Milky Way, measured precisely how long it takes the sun to complete one orbit (a galactic year) of our home galaxy: 226 million years, bobbing our fraught journey through the disc of the Milky Way, drifting through ghostly spiral arms and the darkness of dense nebulae, keeping a constant 30,000 light years between Earth and the violent galactic core. The last time the sun was at that exact spot of its galactic orbit, Tyrannosaurus rex ruled the Earth.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

In Yemen, a mysterious 100-metre deep 'well of hell' has geologists intrigued

'The well of hell' is what the Yemenis call the well of Barhout located in the Al-Mahra desert, near the border with Oman. It is mysterious, firstly because it is a natural wonder whose origin is neither known nor understood, which of course gives rise to many interpretations. But also because of its titanic size: 30 metres wide, its depth (still unexplored by man) is estimated at between 100 and 250 metres. So, is it a natural wonder or a conduit straight to hell?
Astronomyskyandtelescope.org

Astronomers Map the Solar System's Edge in 3D

Collecting high-speed atoms has enabled researchers to trace the shape of our Sun’s protective bubble. The extent of the Sun’s influence extends far beyond our home star, carving out a region in the interstellar medium (ISM) called the heliosphere. Imagine the heliosphere as the Sun’s “personal space” bubble, filled with solar wind particles that push out against the ISM to protect the solar system from harmful incoming radiation.
Environmentscitechdaily.com

Mesoscale Convective Weather System Sends Massive African Dust Cloud Into Europe

The dust storm traveled from Algeria to Italy, spanning roughly 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). On June 22, 2021, the Moderate Resolution imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Aqua satellite captured this image of dust blowing from North Africa toward Italy. As this time-lapse animation shows, the dust appears to have traveled from Algeria and Mali, blowing across more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) due to a large mesoscale convective weather system. The dust is expected to continue traveling further north into Europe this week, according to forecasts by the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service.
Astronomyfox5ny.com

'Mega comet' discovered flying into solar system: scientists

Astronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn's orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile's Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Are We Alone in the Universe? NASA’s Search for Life in the Solar System and Beyond

Are we alone in the universe? So far, the only life we know of is right here on Earth. But here at NASA, we’re looking. NASA is exploring the solar system and beyond to help us answer fundamental questions about life beyond our home planet. From studying the habitability of Mars, probing promising “oceans worlds,” such as Titan and Europa, to identifying Earth-size planets around distant stars, our science missions are working together with a goal to find unmistakable signs of life beyond Earth (a field of science called astrobiology).
Astronomyarxiv.org

Solar wind bremsstrahlung off DM in our solar system

We consider the possibility that the solar wind emits photons via bremsstrahlung when colliding with Dark Matter (DM) particles within the solar system. To this effect, we calculate the bremsstrahlung spectrum a proton would emit when colliding with a neutral spin-1/2 particle through the exchange of a scalar neutral particle. We assume a speed of 600 km/sec for the solar wind and assume that the speed of the dark matter halo is due to the motion of the sun through the galaxy, which we take as 300 km/sec. We assume a DM density of 0.3 GeV/cm^3 and a solar wind composed primarily of protons with a total rate of ejection mass set at 10^9kg/sec. We use a Monte Carlo technique to let this interaction take place within the solar system and calculate the photon rate an observer would detect on Earth or at the edge of the solar system as a function of photon energy. We find that the rates are in general very small but could be observable in some scenarios at wavelengths in the mm or cm range.
ChemistryNature.com

Not just sorcery: scientists build an invisible portal

‘Superscattering’ material is used to construct a mini-doorway that is invisible in the microwave portion of the spectrum. Invisible doorways have long been the stuff of fiction: Harry Potter, for example, entered a hidden portal to catch a train at King’s Cross station in London. Now, a team has disguised a gateway in the real world.
AstronomyDiscover Mag

Solar-Powered Moon Rovers Will Help Scientists Seek Lunar Ice

Astrobotic’s Peregrine lander will carry the solar-powered CubeRover onto the moon's surface. (Photo courtesy of Astrobotic) Scientists have long tested solar energy in space, but it may soon arrive on the moon — in the form of rovers equipped with solar panels. On unmanned moon missions, these petite robotic vehicles will test the limits of how humans power their explorations, navigate the moon’s surface, and create potential human habitats far from home.
Astronomynanowerk.com

Scientists propose source of unexplained solar jets

(Nanowerk News) Nothing seems more familiar than the sun in the sky. But mysterious swirls, jets, and flashes of powerful light that scientists cannot explain occur in the sun’s outer atmosphere all the time. Now, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have gained insight into these puzzling phenomena.
Astronomy
Posted by
POPSUGAR

A New Moon Is Coming on July 10 — Here's How It Will Affect Your Life

A new moon is coming on July 10, and with it comes a chance to see galaxies and star clusters like never before. While you won't actually be able to see the moon at this time (it'll be on the same side of Earth as the sun, so the surface won't be illuminated), you will be able to see other astrological sights since there won't be any moonlight to interfere with the night sky. We suggest getting out a telescope and tracking down your favorite stars and constellations after the sun sets so you can see them in all their glory.

