Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists develop solar energy collectors grown from seeds

By Rice University
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IQeUP_0acQMUjL00
Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University.

Engineers create seeds for growing near-perfect 2D perovskite crystals.

Rice University engineers have created microscopic seeds for growing remarkably uniform 2D perovskite crystals that are both stable and highly efficient at harvesting electricity from sunlight.

Halide perovskites are organic materials made from abundant, inexpensive ingredients, and Rice’s seeded growth method addresses both performance and production issues that have held back halide perovskite photovoltaic technology.

In a study published in Advanced Materials, chemical engineers from Rice’s Brown School of Engineering describe how to make the seeds and use them to grow homogenous thin films, highly sought materials comprised of uniformly thick layers.

In laboratory tests, photovoltaic devices made from the films proved both efficient and reliable, a previously problematic combination for devices made from either 3D or 2D perovskites.

“We’ve come up with a method where you can really tailor the properties of the macroscopic films by first tailoring what you put into solution,” said study co-author Aditya Mohite, an associate professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering and of materials science and nanoengineering at Rice.

“You can arrive at something that is very homogeneous in its size and properties, and that leads to higher efficiency.

We got almost state-of-the-art device efficiency for the 2D case of 17%, and that was without optimization. We think we can improve on that in several ways.”

Mohite said achieving homogenous films of 2D perovskites has been a huge challenge in the halide perovskite photovoltaic research community, which has grown tremendously over the past decade.

“Homogeneous films are expected to lead to optoelectronic devices with both high efficiency and technologically relevant stability,” he said.

Rice’s seed-grown, high-efficiency photovoltaic films proved quite stable, preserving more than 97% of their peak efficiency after 800 hours under illumination without any thermal management.

In previous research, 3D halide perovskite photovoltaic devices have been highly efficient but prone to rapid degradation, and 2D devices have lacked efficiency but were highly stable.

The Rice study also details the seeded growth process—a method that is within the reach of many labs, said study co-author Amanda Marciel, a William Marsh Rice Trustee Chair and assistant professor of chemical and biomolecular engineering at Rice.

“I think people are going to pick up this paper and say, “Oh. I’m going to start doing this,'” Marciel said. “It’s a really nice processing paper that goes into depth in a way that hasn’t really been done before.”

The name perovskite refers both to a specific mineral discovered in Russia in 1839 and to any compound with the crystal structure of that mineral.

For example, halide perovskites can be made by mixing lead, tin and other metals with bromide or iodide salts.

Research interest in halide perovskites skyrocketed after their potential for high-efficiency photovoltaics was demonstrated in 2012.

Mohite, who joined Rice in 2018, has researched halide perovskite photovoltaics for more than five years, especially 2D perovskites—flat, almost atomically thin forms of the material that are more stable than their thicker cousins due to an inherent moisture resistance.

Mohite credited study co-lead author Siraj Sidhik, a Ph.D. student in his lab, with the idea of pursuing seeded growth.

“The idea that a memory or history—a genetic sort of seed—can dictate material properties is a powerful concept in materials science,” Mohite said.

“A lot of templating works like this. If you want to grow a single crystal of diamond or silicon, for example, you need a seed of a single crystal that can serve as template.”

While seeded growth has often been demonstrated for inorganic crystals and other processes, Mohite said this is the first time it’s been shown in organic 2D perovskites.

The process for growing 2D perovskite films from seeds is identical in several respects to the classical process of growing such films.

In the traditional method, precursor chemicals are measured out like the ingredients in a kitchen—X parts of ingredient A, Y parts of ingredient B, and so on—and these are dissolved in a liquid solvent.

The resulting solution is spread onto a flat surface via spin-coating, a widely used technique that relies on centrifugal force to evenly spread liquids across a rapidly spun disk. As the solvent dissolves, the mixed ingredients crystalize in a thin film.

Mohite’s group has made 2D perovskite films in this manner for years, and though the films appear perfectly flat to the naked eye, they are uneven at the nanometer scale. In some places, the film may be a single crystal in thickness, and in other places, several crystals thick.

“You end up getting something that is completely polydisperse, and when the size changes, the energy landscape changes as well,” Mohite said. “What that means for a photovoltaic device is inefficiency, because you lose energy to scattering when charges encounter a barrier before they can reach an electrical contact.”

In the seeded growth method, seeds are made by slow-growing a uniform 2D crystal and grinding it into a powder, which is dissolved into solvent instead of the individual precursors.

The seeds contain the same ratio of ingredients as the classical recipe, and the resulting solution is spin-coated onto disks exactly as it would be in the original method.

The evaporation and crystallization steps are also identical. But the seeded solution yields films with a homogeneous, uniform surface, much like that of the material from which the seeds were ground.

When Sidhik initially succeeded with the approach, it wasn’t immediately clear why it produced better films.

Fortunately, Mohite’s lab adjoins Marciel’s, and while she and her student, co-lead author Mohammad Samani, had not previously worked with perovskites, they did have the perfect tool for finding and studying any bits of undissolved seeds that might be templating the homogeneous films.

“We could track that nucleation and growth using light-scattering techniques in my group that we typically use to measure sizes of polymers in solution,” Marciel said.

“That’s how the collaboration came to be. We’re neighbors in the lab, and we were talking about this, and I was like, “Hey, I’ve got this piece of equipment. Let’s see how big these seeds are and if we can track them over time, using the same tools we use in polymer science.'”

The tool was dynamic light scattering, a mainstay technique in Marciel’s group. It revealed that solutions reached an equilibrium state under certain conditions, allowing a portion of some seeds to remain undissolved in solution.

The research showed those bits of seed retained the “memory” of the perfectly uniform slow-grown crystal from which they were ground, and Samani and Marciel found they could track the nucleation process that would eventually allow the seeds to produce homogeneous thin films.

Mohite said the collaboration produced something that is often attempted and rarely achieved in nanomaterials research—a self-assembly method to make macroscopic materials that live up to the promise of the individual nanoparticles of which they are composed.

“This is really the bane of nanomaterials technology,” Mohite said. “At an individual, single element level, you have wonderful properties that are orders of magnitude better than anything else, but when you try to put them together into something macroscopic and useful, like a film, those properties just kind of go away because you cannot make something homogeneous, with just those properties that you want.

“We haven’t yet done experiments on other systems, but the success with perovskites begs the question of whether this type of seeded approach might work in other systems as well,” he said.

Written by Jade Boyd.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solar Energy#Energy Technology#Energy Management#Solar Photovoltaics#Energy Systems#Rice University#Advanced Materials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Solar Power
Related
ElectronicsFuturity

Device harvests water from humidity 24 hours a day

Researchers have developed a condenser for countries where water is in short supply. Theirs is the first zero-energy solution for harvesting water from the atmosphere throughout the 24-hour daily cycle. It relies on a self-cooling surface and a special radiation shield. Fresh water is scarce in many parts of the...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

CRISPR Breakthrough Could Help Protect Astronauts From Radiation in Space

Contrary to public opinion, space is not an empty place. Near Earth, unconscionable levels of ionizing radiation swarm around our tenuous atmosphere, protected only by our magnetosphere. It comes largely from galactic cosmic radiation, fueled by the seemingly endless activity of the Milky Way. With this maddening reality in mind, a group of scientists investigated the possibility of using CRISPR gene editing systems in space, to safely and accurately test the effects of ionizing radiation on human-like cells aboard the International Space Station, according to a new study published in the journal PLOS ONE.
SciencePosted by
UPI News

Scientists put the quantum freeze on human-scale object

June 17 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have brought a human-scale object to a near standstill, turning the Laser Interfrometer Gravitational-wave Observatory's four mirrors into a quantum object. The research team, led by quantum physicists at MIT, detailed their feat in a new paper, published Thursday in the...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists develop a sweat-proof electronic skin

MIT engineers and researchers in South Korea have developed a sweat-proof “electronic skin” — a conformable, sensor-embedded sticky patch that monitors a person’s health without malfunctioning or peeling away, even when a wearer is perspiring. The patch is patterned with artificial sweat ducts, similar to pores in human skin, that...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Premiere In Science – A Fundamental Sign Of Life Was Detected From High Altitude

Molecules manifest a property known as chirality. They are structured in two mirrored, non-superimposable versions, and it is impressive to know that nearly all biomolecules will only work in one of their two forms. Natural amino acids, the fundamental blocks of proteins, are predominantly left-handed (sinistral). Natural sugars, such as...
Astronomyfox10phoenix.com

'Mega comet' discovered flying into solar system: scientists

Astronomers have reportedly discovered that a large object moving from the outer reaches of the solar system will approach as close as Saturn's orbit in the next decade. The comet, known as 2014 UN271, was first discovered by the Dark Energy Survey (DES) – an international collaborative project started in 2013 that is listed as working at Chile's Victor Blanco Telescope and was founded with the purpose of mapping galaxies, detecting supernovae and uncovering mysteries about dark energy.
ChemistryPhys.org

Sound-induced electric fields control the tiniest particles

Engineers at Duke University have devised a system for manipulating particles approaching the miniscule 2.5 nanometer diameter of DNA using sound-induced electric fields. Dubbed "acoustoelectronic nanotweezers," the approach provides a label-free, dynamically controllable method of moving and trapping nanoparticles over a large area. The technology holds promise for applications in the fields ranging from condensed matter physics to biomedicine.
ChemistryPhys.org

Scientists can predict and design single atom catalysts for important chemical reactions

Researchers at Tufts University, University College London (UCL), Cambridge University and University of California at Santa Barbara have demonstrated that a catalyst can indeed be an agent of change. In a study published today in Science, they used quantum chemical simulations run on supercomputers to predict a new catalyst architecture as well as its interactions with certain chemicals, and demonstrated in practice its ability to produce propylene—currently in short supply—which is critically needed in the manufacture of plastics, fabrics and other chemicals. The improvements have potential for highly efficient, "greener" chemistry with a lower carbon footprint.
ComputersPhys.org

Machine learning for solar energy is a supercomputer killer

Supercomputers could find themselves out of a job thanks to a suite of new machine learning models that produce rapid, accurate results using a normal laptop. Researchers at the ARC Centre of Excellence in Exciton Science, based at RMIT University, have written a program that predicts the band gap of materials, including for solar energy applications, via freely available and easy-to-use software. Band gap is a crucial indication of how efficient a material will be when designing new solar cells.
Chemistrykitco.com

Scientists use iron instead of platinum to make hydrogen

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Scientists at the University of Jena have made progress in understanding how microorganisms produce hydrogen, using special enzymes...
IndustryNature.com

Solar cells that make use of wasted light

The start-up Cambridge Photon Technology is developing photovoltaic materials that take full advantage of the Sun’s spectrum. Neil Savage is a freelance science writer in Lowell, Massachusetts. You have full access to this article via your institution. Cambridge Photon Technology is a spin-off from the University of Cambridge, UK, and...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Producing methane for energy in underground repositories using solar energy

During the winter months, renewable energy is in short supply throughout Europe. An international project is now considering an unconventional solution: Renewable hydrogen and carbon dioxide are pumped into the ground together, where naturally occurring microorganisms convert the two substances into methane, the main component of natural gas. Underground Sun...
ChemistryScience Now

Graphene growth on molten copper

Although graphene can be grown on solid copper surfaces, higher precursor pressures that lead to faster growth can be used on molten metals, and smoother graphene films can be made on liquid surfaces. However, investigating chemical vapor deposition growth on a liquid surface can be challenging. Jankowski et al. used a combination of x-ray diffraction and reflectivity, Raman spectroscopy, and optical microscopy methods to characterize and control graphene growth on molten copper. By changing the ratios of methane to hydrogen, the authors were able to produce highly ordered flake assemblies, and by using a single nucleation seed, they could grow millimeter-scale, single-crystalline graphene sheets.
SciencePhys.org

Artificial intelligence speeds forecasts to control fusion experiments

Machine learning, a technique used in the artificial intelligence (AI) software behind self-driving cars and digital assistants, now enables scientists to address key challenges to harvesting on Earth the fusion energy that powers the sun and stars. The technique recently empowered physicist Dan Boyer of the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) to develop fast and accurate predictions for advancing control of experiments in the National Spherical Torus Experiment-Upgrade (NSTX-U)—the flagship fusion facility at PPPL that is currently under repair.
CancerNewswise

Scientists Develop a Tuberculosis-Diagnosing Sticker Patch

Newswise — Technion scientists have demonstrated a novel means of diagnosing tuberculosis by means of a sticker patch that catches compounds released by the skin. Using an artificial intelligence (AI) analysis of these compounds, the scientists were able to provide a quick, non-invasive diagnosis. In future implementations, the group plans to integrate the sensors into the patch and use a smartphone to read its results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy