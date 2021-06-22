Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

This sleep problem worsens heart disease, yet often untreated

By Knowridge
Posted by 
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Abglv_0acQM9WZ00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new paper from the University of California, San Francisco, researchers urge increased awareness of obstructive sleep apnea among people with cardiovascular disease or risk factors such as high blood pressure.

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) occurs in 40% to 80% of people with cardiovascular disease, yet it is under-recognized and under-treated, according to the statement.

OSA occurs when an upper airway obstruction causes repeated episodes of disrupted breathing during sleep.

Symptoms include snoring, lapses in breathing, fragmented sleep and daytime sleepiness. In general, about 34% of middle-aged men and 17% of middle-aged women meet the criteria for OSA.

OSA can negatively impact patients’ health and increase the risk of cardiovascular events and death. This statement is to encourage increased awareness, screening and treatment as appropriate for sleep apnea.

Risk factors for OSA include obesity, large neck circumference, craniofacial abnormalities, smoking, family history and nighttime nasal congestion.

OSA is linked to several cardiovascular complications:

high blood pressure – OSA is present in 30-50% of people with high blood pressure, and up to 80% of those who have resistant, or hard-to-treat high blood pressure;

heart rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation and sudden cardiac death;

Stroke;

worsening heart failure;

worsening coronary artery disease and risk of heart attack;

Pulmonary hypertension (PH) – as many as 80% of people with PH have OSA; and

Metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes.

While there’s no consensus that screening for OSA alters clinical outcomes, the high prevalence of OSA among people with cardiovascular disease, along with evidence that OSA treatment improves patient quality of life, are reasons to screen and provide treatment.

The team says patients report better mood, less snoring, less daytime sleepiness, improved quality of life and work productivity with OSA treatment.

They suggest:

Screening for OSA in patients with resistant or difficult to control hypertension, pulmonary hypertension and atrial fibrillation that recurs despite treatment.

Screening for OSA via a sleep study for some patients with heart failure, especially if sleep-disordered breathing or excessive daytime sleepiness are suspected.

Treating patients diagnosed with OSA with available therapies, potentially including lifestyle and behavior modifications and weight loss.

When possible, treating patients with severe OSA with a CPAP machine.

Treating mild to moderate OSA cases with oral appliances that adjust the jaw and tongue placement during sleep to prevent obstructed breathing.

Routine follow-up including overnight sleep testing to confirm if treatment is effective.

If you care about heart health, please read studies about this sleep treatment could protect heart health in people with prediabetes and findings of chronic itch could mean high risks of sleep loss and heart disease.

For more information about health disease, please see recent studies about common cholesterol-lowering drugs may do double duty on cancer and heart disease and results showing that this treatment may cut heart attack, stroke risk by half in people with high blood pressure.

The study is published in Circulation. One author of the study is Yerem Yeghiazarians, M.D., FAHA.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

73K+
Followers
4K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Study#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Disorders#Heart Failure#Osa#Cpap#Circulation#Faha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Protect yourself from Lyme disease

It’s peak tick weather! Ticks get more active when it’s warm outside. Some carry diseases that can be passed on to you through their bite. The most common disease ticks carry is called Lyme disease. It’s a bacterial infection that can cause serious health problems. Each year, an estimated 300,000...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Finds Treating Sleep Apnea with CPAP Therapy is Associated with Lower Risk of Heart Problems

Eligible participants at baseline had more than 1 year of continuous insurance coverage, allowing gaps less than 90 days, and were free of CVD 1 year prior to OSA diagnosis. A recent analysis of patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) found that moderate to severe OSA with no continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) use is associated with increased cardiovascular disease (CVD) incidence, whereas OSA with CPAP use was associated with decreased CVD incidence relative to no CPAP use, according to an American Academy of Sleep Medicine study.1.
Weight LossPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This in Your Blood, You're 42 Percent More Likely to Have a Heart Attack

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., accounting for one in four mortalities nationwide. However, according to the American Heart Association (AHA), you can reduce your risk of heart disease and adverse coronary events by knowing which red flags signal high risk, and by making health and lifestyle changes accordingly. In a study published this week in the AHA journal Circulation, researchers identified two major predictors of heart disease risk that can be determined with little more than a blood test. Read on to discover if you've got these heart attack risk factors and what you can do to lower your risk.
FitnessPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 2 diets together may reduce heart damage

In a new study from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, researchers found that dietary interventions, like the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and low sodium consumption, can reduce heart risk in a short time period. In the study, the team examined the effects of sodium reduction on...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher

There's no denying that heart disease should be a concern all Americans consider. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease causes about 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S., making it the country's No. 1 killer. But based on the portrayals of sudden chest-clutching and collapsing we often see on TV and in movies, it's easy to feel like a cardiac event is something that can strike anyone at anytime without warning. However, knowing whether or not you're at a heightened risk for heart disease doesn't have to be a mystery—and it also doesn't necessarily require several trips to the doctor for various tests and screenings (though those are always a good idea). Research shows that a quick self-check of your mouth can help you identify whether your heart disease risk is high. Read on to find out what to look for.
DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Eating This Makes You 46 Percent More Likely to Die From Heart Disease

Everything from how much you sit to what you eat can make or break your heart health. Whatever you're putting your body through right now–whether it's excessive stress or running a marathon—can either raise and reduce your risk of developing heart disease in the future. Considering heart disease is the most common killer in the U.S.—with 1 in 4 deaths being the result of a heart-related issue, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—there's no better time than the present to change things up for the sake of your heart health. Now, there's a new item to put in the what-not-to-do category. New research has found that not only can eating one type of food make you more likely to develop heart disease, but it also raises your risk of dying from heart disease by 46 percent. Read on to find out what may want to consider when it comes to what you eat.
Diseases & Treatmentssouthernminn.com

Silent heart attacks all too common, and often overlooked

In 2014, Marian Butts was hospitalized for fluid in her lungs. Right before being released, a cardiologist told her she had some heart damage from a previous heart attack. That was a shock to her and her family. Years before, the Chesapeake, Virginia, resident, who has diabetes, had been treated...
Diseases & Treatmentsaboutboulder.com

Three Weird Things That May Predict Heart Disease

It’s February, the month we celebrate matters of the heart. Valentine’s Day aside, February is also American Heart Month and Go Red for Women Day, the American Heart Association’s initiative to increase women’s heart health awareness. What better time to talk about that thing that makes you tick?. The Centers...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Is The Single Best Way to Predict Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

When it comes to your chances of having a heart attack, there are numerous factors that can influence your risk. Whether you smoke, have hypertension, are overweight, have diabetes, or have a family history of heart attack are just some of the metrics that can influence whether you suffer an adverse heart event. Now, experts say there's one simple, streamlined way to predict your risk level—and it's the single best way to do so. Read on to find out how to predict your own level of heart attack risk.

Comments / 0

Community Policy