[In reply to "Meyer vs. Day. This is totally my perception, I know neither of them..." by DaytonBuck, posted at 12:49:34 07/06/21]. the touchy feely type. You mattered to him as much as you could help him achieve success. He wasn't going to get overly caught up in kids stories, he was never going to be the touchy feely type. It worked for him, kids knew I go to OSU I have a chance to win, and I have a chance to go to the league, and the only way I'm going to matter deeply to him is if I buy in and sacrifice everything to help that happen.