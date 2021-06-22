Cancel
William Carey: Keeping the Grand End in View

By Jason G. Duesing
Cover picture for the articleAfter arriving in India in September 1796, John Fountain used these words to describe his first impressions of William Carey (1761-1834).[1] A missionary pioneer, organizer, catalyst, survivor, and inspiration, Carey lived 73 full years and changed the modern world. J. H. Kane argues that Carey’s missions tract, An Enquiry, was “a landmark in Christian history and deserves a place alongside Martin Luther’s Ninety-five Theses.” Carey would not agree with this assessment. In his words, if one were to “give me credit for being a plodder, he will describe me justly. Anything beyond this will be too much. I can plod.”[2]

