Stats Leaderboards: Utah Top Prospect Games

By Joe Dattoli
prepbaseballreport.com
 17 days ago

On Saturday, June 19th PBR Utah held the Top Prospect Games. This invite only event is held at the beginning of the summer and gives our staff & scouts an opportunity to see some of the improvements players made over the course of the spring season as well as who to look out for over the course of the summer & fall. The annual event has developed into an event coaches & players will want to have on their schedules going forward. It provides players an opportunity to showcases themselves next to similar high caliber players, many uncommitted. It also gives scouts the chance to see many prospects compete and show off their skills all in one place.

