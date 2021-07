Here's a look at Saturday's top Minor League performers from each team's Top 30 Prospects list:. Royals: Bobby Witt Jr., SS (MLB No. 7), Double-A Northwest Arkansas. It’s never a surprise when Bobby Witt Jr. almost hits for the cycle -- this time, he fell a triple short -- but he certainly made up for it by having a career night at the plate. His four hits and five RBIs are both career highs for the 2019 No. 2 overall pick. Witt Jr. did it all, starting his night off with a double in his first at-bat before crushing a three-run home run in the second. He recorded two more singles to give him eight total bases on the night. After a slow start in May, the Royals’ top prospect is now batting .341 in June.