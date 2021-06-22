Cancel
Research Scientist – R&D Immunochemistry – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA

We are seeking a talented and self-motivated scientist who can execute on projects related to developing cell-based tumor diagnostic assays. $75,000 – $125,000 a year. From Indeed – Tue, 22 Jun 2021 21:32:24 GMT – View all San Diego, CA jobs.

