Research Scientist – R&D Immunochemistry – Biocept, Inc. – San Diego, CA

The food here is straight up Panda Express on crack. And I mean that affectionately. Their menu is pretty simple with just familiar, tried-and-true favorites: chow fun, General Tso's, orange chicken, egg rolls. Basically all the bastardized Chinese foods - the dishes that Americans think of when they think of Chinese food, but none that actual Chinese people really eat. As a Chinese American, I am here for it. You know what I'm especially here for are the crab rangoons (fried cream cheese wontons--a dish I love extra and one I find hilarious since most Chinese people are lactose intolerant and don't eat cheese), although we didn't order them this time around. I had to save that precious stomach real estate for the real food!