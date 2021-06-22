Cancel
Piña Colada Ice Pops Recipe: Fun Boozy Pineapple, Rum & Coconut Frozen Treats

By 802 Tips
30Seconds
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Piña colada in ice pop form? You don’t have to twist our arms! This easy piña colada ice pop recipe should be on your must-make recipe list. How about this weekend?. 1 1/2 cups cubed fresh pineapple, frozen pineapple or canned pineapple (drained) 1 cup coconut cream. 1/4 cup sugar.

30seconds.com
Chicago, IL
ABOUT

30Seconds® is a lifestyle media company that inspires and empowers busy women (and men) – in about 30 seconds. Our contributors share amazing tips and hacks, articles, recipes and other nuggets of wisdom that make the world a happier, healthier and more delicious place, 30 seconds at a time.

 https://30seconds.com/
#Ice Pop#Rum#Coconut Cream#Pi A Colada#Food Drink#American#Mobile Inc#Amazon Com
