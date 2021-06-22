BASEBALL: Gilberton's walk-off single seals Markesan's 7-6 walk-off win over Mineral Point in sectional semifinal

Wasted chances and stranded baserunners are a recipe for disaster. The Markesan prep baseball team atoned for both on Tuesday afternoon. After leaving for runners on base in the seventh and eighth innings and falling behind by a pair of runs, the third time was the charm for the Hornets, as they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning for a 7-6 walk-off win over top-seeded Mineral Point in the second WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal game in Viroqua.