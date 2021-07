Since the start of the year, the number of apprehensions along the southwest border with Mexico has increased each month, based on data from Customs and Border Protection. The inflated numbers are also due in part to increased recidivism because of the public health directive known as Title 42 that allows CBP to quickly expel people back into Mexico, according to what academics with expertise in immigration have told Arizona 360. Lorraine Rivera explored the stories behind the increase with an up-close look at enforcement in Yuma and Pima counties and interviews with immigrants about their journeys north.