Kickoff for Timbers Saturday home match against Minnesota United FC changed to 8 p.m. PT
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers today announced that the kickoff time for their match against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, June 26, has been changed to 8 p.m. (Pacific). Originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the kickoff time was pushed back due to an excessive heat forecast for the Portland area. The match will be broadcast live on ROOT SPORTS and will include local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).www.timbers.com