Kickoff for Timbers Saturday home match against Minnesota United FC changed to 8 p.m. PT

By Portland Timbers Communications
timbers.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Timbers today announced that the kickoff time for their match against Minnesota United FC at Providence Park on Saturday, June 26, has been changed to 8 p.m. (Pacific). Originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), the kickoff time was pushed back due to an excessive heat forecast for the Portland area. The match will be broadcast live on ROOT SPORTS and will include local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

www.timbers.com
#Minnesota United Fc#The Portland Timbers
News Break
Soccer
News Break
MLS
News Break
Sports
San Diego, CAeastvillagetimes.com

SD Loyal SC match preview against Las Vegas Lights FC

The kickoff is Friday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. The San Diego Loyal travel to Las Vegas for the first time this season as they look to keep their five-match unbeaten streak alive. The Loyal continue to move up in the Pacific Division standings. After starting the season (0-4), San...
MLSchatsports.com

Houston Dynamo FC held to 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers

Houston Dynamo FC remain unbeaten at BBVA Stadium after tonight’s 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers FC. The Dynamo jumped to an early lead in the 15th minute after a scramble in the box following a corner kick from forward Tyler Pasher. The corner kick found forward Maxi Urruti at the far post and he forced a save from Timbers goalkeeper goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic. Both defender Maynor Figueroa and forward Fafa Picault pounced on the ball with the Honduran defender getting the first touch and Picault heading the ball into the back of the net.
Portland, ORStumptown Footy

Match Thread: Portland Thorns FC @ North Carolina Courage (4 p.m. PST)

On a Saturday jam-packed with great NWSL soccer, Portland Thorns FC and the North Carolina Courage are set to square off in a regular season soccer match for the first time since 2019. That match did not go so well for Portland. They were blown out 6-0 in what proved to be the largest shutout victory in NWSL history for the Courage.
MLSPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers try to continue momentum against Minnesota

After a tough start to the season in which their injury report grew to 10 names long, the Portland Timbers have quickly built some momentum and gained ground in the Western Conference standings. The Timbers have put up two promising performances since the international break as they head into the back half of a difficult four-game stretch this weekend against Minnesota.
MLSKARE

Minnesota United strikes early in 2-0 win over Austin FC

ST PAUL, Minn. — Newcomers Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou scored early goals eight minutes apart and Minnesota United beat expansion Austin FC 2-0 on Wednesday night. Minnesota won for the first time since May 15 when it edged FC Dallas 1-0, also at Allianz Field. Austin is winless in seven games.
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Houston Dynamo FC 2, Portland Timbers 2

HOUSTON – Midfielder Dairon Asprilla chipped in a second half goal while Jeremy Ebobisse scored a stoppage time equalizer and the Portland Timbers came from behind to draw 2-2 with the Houston Dynamo Wednesday night at BBVA Stadium. MATCHCENTER: Stats. Match Moments. 13' - CHANCE (HOU) - A Houston cross...
MLSbeaconjournal.com

Austin FC at Minnesota United FC preview, odds and prediction

In Wednesday's MLS action, Austin FC (2 wins, 4 losses, 3 draws) meet Minnesota United FC (2-4-2) for an 8 p.m. ET kickoff at Allianz Field. The match is televised on ESPN+. Below, we preview the Austin FC vs. Minnesota United FC odds and lines, and make our best MLS bets, picks and predictions.
MLSgaltheraldonline.com

Sacramento Republic FC return home Saturday

After seeing last week’s match postponed against Oakland Roots due to the Roots’ field at Laney College not being approved for play by the USL and match officials, per a statement released by Oakland on June 19, the Sacramento Republic FC will play its next match Saturday, June 26 at home against Phoenix Rising FC at 8 p.m.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC winless streak continues with 2-0 loss at Minnesota United

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Austin FC found the return trip to Minnesota United tougher to navigate than the maiden voyage, losing 2-0 on Wednesday night. The loss pushed the Austin FC winless streak to seven games dating back to a 1-0 win over the same Minnesota United squad back on May 1. The Verde and Black were held scoreless for the sixth time in 10 matches, including five of the last six.
UFCmnufc.com

MNUFC at Timbers New Kickoff Time

Minnesota United today announced that the kickoff time for its match against the Portland Timbers at Providence Park on Saturday, June 26, has been changed to 10:30 p.m. CT. Originally scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. CT and then moved to 10:00 p.m., the kickoff time was pushed an additional 30 minutes due to an excessive heat forecast for the Portland area. Match coverage begins at 10:00 pm CT live on Bally Sports North, The CW Twin Cities and SKOR North.
MLSAustin American-Statesman

Austin FC player ratings dip in dismal performance versus Minnesota United

The midweek turnaround proved too difficult for Austin FC in a 2-0 loss at Minnesota United. El Tree played San Jose to a scoreless draw last Saturday for the home opener at Q2 Stadium, and are back at home Sunday to host Columbus in a match that begins a four-game homestand.
MLSchatsports.com

Atlanta United at New York City FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

Just three days removed from a gut punch of a draw at home against Philadelphia, Atlanta United makes their way back onto the pitch, this time in Harrison, New Jersey to play NYC...F...C?. *checks notes* Yep, NYCFC. So, a midweek game in your opponent’s rival’s stadium with no head coach—...
MLSPosted by
The Oregonian

Portland Timbers lose to Minnesota United in historic heat

Providence Park had all the ingredients for a memorable night of soccer Saturday: end-to-end action, shots rattling off posts, lunging one-handed saves and a historic weather event. What it didn’t have for the Timbers, however, was goals. Despite an electrifying performance where players seemed almost immune to the record-setting heat,...
MLSdallassun.com

Timbers host streaking Minnesota United

The Portland Timbers host Minnesota United on Saturday night in a meeting of teams who feel they're building momentum after slow starts. Portland (4-4-1, 13 points) is coming off a 2-2 draw at the Houston Dynamo that felt more like a victory after rallying from two goals behind. Striker Jeremy...
MLSaudacy.com

Minnesota United FC ready to welcome fans back to Allianz Field

Tonight, soccer fans will return to Allianz Field in St. Paul for the first time since 2019. Minnesota United President Chris Wright speaking with WCCO Radio's Mike Max says 19 thousand are expected on Pride Night to watch the Loons take on Austin FC. "We're getting all of our fans...
MLSchatsports.com

Photo Gallery: Minnesota United vs Austin FC, Match #2

The gates to Allianz Field opened up to accommodate 19,209 fans for Pride Night and the first game with a full house since 2019. New signings Franco Fragapane and Adrien Hunou provided the goals for Minnesota as they continued their unbeaten run. Our photographers were on hand to capture the...

