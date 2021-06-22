Kickoff for Timbers Saturday home match against Minnesota United FC changed to 8 p.m. PT

Houston Dynamo FC remain unbeaten at BBVA Stadium after tonight’s 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers FC. The Dynamo jumped to an early lead in the 15th minute after a scramble in the box following a corner kick from forward Tyler Pasher. The corner kick found forward Maxi Urruti at the far post and he forced a save from Timbers goalkeeper goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic. Both defender Maynor Figueroa and forward Fafa Picault pounced on the ball with the Honduran defender getting the first touch and Picault heading the ball into the back of the net.