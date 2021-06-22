Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Success of government’s ‘culture recovery fund’ in doubt as festivals teeter on brink of collapse

By Roisin O'Connor
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43tV6j_0acQJ9UM00

The effectiveness of the government’s culture recovery fund has been called into question by a new report highlighting how music festivals are currently teetering on the brink of collapse.

The Public Accounts Committee is calling for better support for live music events, which are in peril for a second year due to the lack of government-backed insurance in the event of pandemic-related cancellations.

Concerns were also raised about whether freelancers and supply chains that are essential to the culture sector have been able to access support from the fund.

In March, The Independent reported how many freelance workers in the live music industry such as tour managers and sound technicians had been forced to take on jobs as shelf-stackers in supermarkets to make ends meet.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced the £1.57bn support package, dubbed the “Culture Recovery Fund”, in July 2020. Its primary goal was to rescue 75 per cent of arts, culture and heritage institutions in the UK during lockdown.

While the committee acknowledged the department’s efforts to support cultural organisations, it pointed out that there is a “survival threat” faced by Britain’s summer music festivals. In the past few months, Glastonbury, Download, Kendal Calling and Boomtown have all been forced to cancel their plans to go ahead in 2021.

The government has ignored repeated calls to implement an insurance scheme so festivals have a safety net should they be forced to cancel due to Covid.

In May, culture secretary Dowden told a DCMS committee meeting that the idea of a government-backed insurance scheme would only be explored once further lockdown restrictions lift , which will not be until 19 July, after Stage 4 of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown was delayed.

With the original 19 June date in mind, Conservative MP Heather Wheeler said this would likely be “all too late” for organisers due to the months of planning required for festivals to take place.

“This would have been a very cheap deal to have been done, because the government are confident that 21 June is D-Day... in which case, you didn’t need to spend any money on insurance,” she said. “But it’s too late for the planning for so many of these summer festivals. It’s just too late.”

“We’ve probably lost another summer,” she added.

Insurance companies are currently refusing to cover Covid-related cancellations, meaning festivals face massive financial losses and even risk bankruptcy if they are forced to cancel last-minute.

Meg Hillier MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, said in the report: “The pandemic has exposed just how poorly departments across Government understand the sectors that they oversee. DCMS was clear that it ‘would not save every organisation’ but we are concerned about the impact of Covid-19 on those organisations vital to the culture sector – sound engineers, lighting and technical support.

“The government must urgently consider support other than cash, such as insurance indemnity or parts of the sector risk as second summer of forced inactivity with all the devastating consequences to their survival.”

Ms Hillier said that the sector, known for “making the show go on”, had been “hammered” by the pandemic and brought almost to a complete standstill for most of the past 15 months.

“If the pandemic is allowed to steal a significant part of our creative and cultural sector it will have impoverished us indeed,” she said.

The committee is recommending that the department should respond to its report within three months with details of how it plans to secure “longer-term value for money” with the cultural recovery fund, and what it intends to do to support overlooked members of the industry, such as festivals and freelance workers.

The Independent has contacted the DCMS for comment.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Independent

The Independent

169K+
Followers
88K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Meg Hillier
Person
Heather Wheeler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festivals#Culture Recovery Fund#Covid#Dcms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Insurance Companies
Related
Public Healthcompletemusicupdate.com

Another Parliamentary committee criticises UK government’s COVID support for music festivals and cultural freelancers

Another Parliamentary committee has criticised the UK government’s support of the live entertainment sector during the COVID pandemic, putting the spotlight in particular on the need for state-backed insurance in the festival sector and the general lack of support for freelancers in the events industry. The latest criticisms come from...
WorldTelegraph

West End is on the brink of collapse, theatre owner warns Boris Johnson

One of Britain's most influential theatre owners has challenged Boris Johnson to "walk down the Strand and feel the pain" as industry leaders pile pressure on ministers to release the findings from their live event pilot scheme. Sir Howard Panter, the co-founder of the world's largest commercial theatre company, Ambassador...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Future Fund tops governance ranking of sovereign investors

LONDON (Reuters) - Australia’s Future Fund has for the second year running topped a ranking of sovereign investors’ sustainability, governance and ability to overcome crises, while Middle East funds were the worst performers. Norway’s Norges Bank Investment Management, the NZ Super Fund and Canadian pension fund Caisse de depot et...
Personal Financefinextra.com

How to find funding in the fintech space and what the Government can do to support the UK’s position

Over the last decade, the UK has been undergoing a fintech revolution seeing increased opportunities in global trade, jobs, and innovation to become the global hub that it is today. Yet for many, the image of fintech is stuck in Shoreditch, an area of East London populated by start-ups catering to young entrepreneurs. The fintech sector has been among the UK’s most innovative, and despite recent economic challenges brought about by Brexit and COVID-19, the industry continues to grow by leaps and bounds.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Government Of Canada Launches $500 Million Canada Community Revitalization Fund To Drive Post-COVID-19 Recovery

New community investments in shared public spaces will fuel community revitalization and create the conditions for local economies to thrive. OTTAWA, ON, June 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Shared public spaces in villages, towns and cities are at the heart of communities across Canada. Main streets, downtown cores, community and cultural centres, farmers' markets, libraries, outdoor spaces and other public places draw in residents and visitors alike, supporting local businesses and jobs. In many communities, these spaces have remained empty as Canadians took precautions to stay safe from COVID-19.
Public HealthNME

What’s the point of festival pilots if the Government won’t publish the results?

Historically, festivals – with their mud-wrestling, shared glitter pots, beige food offerings and distinct lack of showering facilities – have not been places you’d readily associate with cleanliness and good health. Combine close-quarters camping with many thousands of people descending upon a muddy field for a droplet-spraying sing-along, and you’ve got yourself an oven-ready recipe for COVID-19 – it’s the reason why virtually every single festival in the UK was forced to cancel in 2020.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Ex-education recovery tsar Sir Kevan Collins denounces ‘feeble’ funding allocated by Government to catch-up

The amount of money allocated by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to school catch-up is “feeble”, the Government’s ex-education recovery tsar has said. Sir Kevan Collins said that children could not wait until the conclusion of the Government’s Spending Review to get extra support, and that the school day needed to be extended in 10,000 schools in England.
Public HealthPosted by
pymnts

EU’s Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund Will Hit Most Firms With New Taxes

The European Union’s (EU) European Commission (EC) is instituting a new business tax to benefit the Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund, U.S. News reported on Friday (July 2). The levy will apply to numerous companies, most being European, executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said. The 27 countries comprising the European Union came to...
TrafficShareCast

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Statement re UK government funding for bus industry

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Statement re UK government funding for bus industry. FirstGroup plc (‘FirstGroup’ or ‘the Group’) welcomes the announcement by the Department for Transport (‘DfT’) of a bus recovery funding package to support the provision of vital services by regional bus operators in England as pandemic restrictions ease. The...
U.S. PoliticsAviation Week

IATA: Government Policies Risk Jeopardizing Network Recovery

Almost 1,800 routes across the Americas have been lost during the pandemic and connectivity in the region will continue to suffer unless governments put a roadmap in place toward ending travel restrictions, IATA has warned. Speaking at Routes Americas 2021 on June 23, IATA regional VP for the... Subscription Required.
Public HealthNME

Isle Of Wight Festival 2021 reaffirms plans to go ahead after government’s latest unlocking announcement

Isle Of Wight Festival has reaffirmed its plans to go ahead with its 2021 event following the government’s latest announcement about full coronavirus unlocking in England. Promoter John Giddings was asked by a fan on Twitter today (July 5) whether the delayed event will go ahead. “What do you think? You heard the same broadcast that I did! Here we come @IsleOfWightFest’21!!” responded Giddings.
Politicsgranicus.com

Imagine the Possibilities: How Your Recovery Funds Can Finance Impactful Digital Government Initiatives

The American Rescue Plan’s $350 billion in Coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds offer a massive opportunity for states and local governments to implement much needed improvements to the services they deliver to their residents and to modernize the ways they communicate with the public. In fact, as an unprecedented level of stimulus funds begin to flow, it may be hard for your government to decide exactly how to spend its allocation.
Healthdallassun.com

Healthcare in South Africa: how inequity is contributing to inefficiency

South Africa has a two-tiered, and highly unequal, healthcare system. The public sector is state-funded and caters to the majority - 71% - of the population. The private sector is largely funded through individual contributions to medical aid schemes or health insurance, and serves around 27% of the population. The public sector is underfunded while most South Africans can't afford the exorbitant cost of private care. To balance the scales, the government tabled the National Health Insurance Scheme. The proposal was to provide universal healthcare by buying services from health professionals through a National Health Insurance Fund. These services would then be delivered at private and public facilities. But there are many unanswered questions about how exactly this scheme will work and many doubts about it. Russell Rensburg is the director of the Rural Health Advocacy Project, which champions equitable access to quality healthcare for the country's rural communities. He shares with The Conversation Africa how the gaps may be plugged.
Public HealthHealthcare IT News

Health and Care Bill introduced to UK Parliament

The UK’s new Health and Care Bill was introduced to the House of Commons today, in a bid to deliver more joined up care. However it faces criticism from independent think tanks, the Health Foundation and the Nuffield Trust for plans to make NHS England more accountable to the government.
Public HealthMedscape News

UK COVID-19 Update: Health Bill Pandemic Concerns, How COVID-19 Helped Med Students

These are the UK coronavirus stories you need to know about today. The BMA responded to the Government introducing England's Health and Care Bill to Parliament. "Whilst in the midst of a pandemic and facing the largest backlog on record, the BMA has consistently raised concerns whether now is the right time to introduce wholesale reforms," said Deputy Chair Dr David Wrigley.

Comments / 0

Community Policy