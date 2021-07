At this point it seems like Dwayne Johnson has done it all. He's been a professional wrestling champion. He's been the star of massive blockbuster movie franchises. He's done fun for all ages family comedies. He's about to make his debut in a superhero movie He's a producer as well, creating a wide variety of projects, including some where you never see his face. But there is one corner of Hollywood Dwayne Johnson has yet to conquer, the Christmas movie. But just wait, because it appears The Rock is going there next, and he's bringing part of the Fast & Furious franchise with him.