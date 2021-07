Amazon was responding to a New Zealand Herald report saying that of the three injuries, one injured stunt person's injury led to a $500,000 payout. "Several sources on the set of the most expensive TV show ever produced say they don't believe their concerns about safety standards are being treated seriously enough after at least two injuries requiring surgery were not proactively reported to WorkSafe." Four workers told the Herald they believe a senior stunt supervisor has created an uneasy environment which has contributed to an unsafe workplace. The news comes after Lord of the Rings stunt person Dayna Grant made headlines last week when her former Xena: Warrior Princess colleague Lucy Lawless helped raise money to pay for her brain surgery after she suffered a head injury on the Lord of the Rings set. Grant's head injury was not reported to WorkSafe NZ by Amazon because the company said it did not meet the threshold for reporting. Amazon said of the allegations: “Amazon Studios takes the health, physical and emotional welfare of our cast and crew extremely seriously. As a top priority, the production team continues to be in full compliance with the mandated Worksafe New Zealand Safety and Security government regulations. Any allegation or report that activities on set are unsafe or outside of regulations are completely inaccurate.”