Los Angeles, CA

Chris Brown investigated by police

crossroadstoday.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChris Brown is being investigated by police for allegedly slapping a woman. The ‘Run It’ singer has been accused of lashing out at the unnamed female at his Los Angeles home over the weekend. Sources told RadarOnline.com that the woman called police from the property in the San Fernando Valley...

www.crossroadstoday.com
Related
Los Angeles, CAmarketresearchtelecast.com

Chris Brown is accused of beating a woman at her home

Chris Brown allegedly hit a woman during an argument. Police were called to a Los Angeles home at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman told IS! News. Authorities were told that the caller and the suspect argued, and “the suspect beat her,” according to...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Chris Brown Accused Of Assaulting Woman Who Says He Smacked Her Weave Off

We all have habitual habits in some shape or form. You’ve got the pizza lovers of the world, weed connoisseurs of all types, audiophiles aplenty and some that dabble in all three at once — highly recommended! However, nobody’s habit should be putting their hands on a person, a woman at that, yet somehow that’s what controversial R&B dancer Chris Brown seems to alway be in the headlines for.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Will We Ever Hold Chris Brown Accountable?

Despite what we’ve been endlessly told over the years by Chris Brown, his frequent collaborators, and his army of online supporters, it seems the troublesome R&B singer hasn’t learned his lesson after all. On Tuesday, TMZ reported that Brown is being investigated for battery after a woman accused him of...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

R&B Snippets: Chris Brown, R. Kelly & More!

CHRIS BROWN EXPLAINS WHY HE DOESN'T ADDRESS 'BULLSH*T': Chris Brown took to social media to reveal why he doesn't address “bullsh*t.” The singer has recently been accused of slapping a woman so hard that her weave came off this past weekend at his home in Southern California. He said, “If u address bullsh*t… It gives life to something that never existed.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Addresses Reports That He Smacked A Woman's Weave Off

Chris Brown is reportedly under investigation for his alleged role in a battery case, being accused by a woman of smacking part of her weave off. The incident reportedly took place over the weekend with the woman claiming that Brown hit her so hard in the back of her head that part of her weave fell out. She reportedly did not sustain any other visible injuries.
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Chris Brown’s Son Aeko, 1, Looks So Big As He Goes Toy Shopping With Mom Ammika — Video

Ammika Harris shared an adorable video to social media of 1-year-old Aeko eagerly picking out toys to buy during an exciting mother-son shopping day. Chris Brown, 32, and Ammika Harris‘ baby boy Aeko Catori Brown, 19 months, is growing up way too fast. In her latest social media post, Ammika, 28, shared a cute video of her son rummaging through some toys in a store as the mother-son pairing spent a fun day together shopping. Aeko picked out a couple toys that were for his liking and brought them over to the German model, who was recording the adorable adventure with her son on her phone.
PetsPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Chris Brown Accused Of Attempting To Cover Up Dog Attack On His Property

Chris Brown is being accused of attempting to cover up the "vicious" dog attack that occurred on his property last year. Back in April, People reported that Patricia Avila and her sister Maria filed a lawsuit against the "Provide" singer in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming that when Patricia was cleaning Chris's house on December 12, 2020, one of his dogs got out and "viciously" attacked Maria.
Petshotnewhiphop.com

Chris Brown Sued By Ex-Housekeeper Over Alleged Dog Attack: Report

Chris Brown's legal issues continue to pile on. Just weeks after he was accused of slapping a weave off of a woman's head, the singer is now facing another lawsuit in relation to an alleged dog attack. According to TMZ, a former housekeeper of Brown's has filed a lawsuit against the singer on allegations that she was attacked by one of his dogs.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, & 2 Chainz Drop "Baddest" Video

Yung Bleu has been doing a lot of things right throughout his young career, to the point where the melodist has already landed several high-profile features -- including the combination of Chris Brown and 2 Chainz, who came through to bless his single "Baddest." Now, the star-studded track has officially received the video treatment, arriving by way of a loosely narrative-driven clip directed by Edgar Esteves.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Chris Brown Sued By Another Ex-Housekeeper

Bad news continues to follow Chris Brown, who is now being sued by an ex-housekeeper who claims she was mauled by Chris’ Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka, named “Hades.”. The unnamed housekeeper says she was attacked by the dog while Chris was at home, however she says he didn’t offer her any help. Chris did however arrange for the dog to be removed from the home prior to police and paramedics arriving.
PetsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Chris Brown Hit With Lawsuit Alleging Brutal Dog Attack

Chris Brown’s former housekeeper says she was savagely attacked by one of his dogs and he tried to hide the mauling once first responders showed up, TMZ reports. That allegation is at the center of a lawsuit filed against the singer by a former housekeeper identified only as Jane Doe in court documents. She says she was forced to undergo major surgery after the attack last December by Hades, Brown’s Caucasian Shepherd Ovcharka. She also alleges that Brown did nothing to help her during the attack at his home outside Los Angeles, even though he was at home while she screamed in terror. When first responders arrived at the bloody scene, she alleges, Brown had members of his team take the dogs and flee, apparently trying to cover up what had happened. Later, she said, he told authorities he had no idea what had happened or where the dogs were. Hades wound up being euthanized weeks later after being deemed dangerous by authorities in Northern California.
Humboldt County, CAlostcoastoutpost.com

Aggressive Dog Allegedly Owned by Chris Brown Found Loose in Humboldt County, Euthanized on Christmas Eve After Serious Biting Incident at Singer’s LA Home

On December 18 of last year, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office picked up an aggressive dog wandering a property on Thomas Road in Miranda. The HCSO traced the caucasian shepherd’s microchip back to a home in Tarzana, Calif., and was later told by Animal Control Officer Angela Hooks with the City of Los Angeles, that the dog “Hades” was linked to a serious biting incident that occurred at the home six days prior.

